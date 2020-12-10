A man reporting to work at a Langhorne recycling business was shot multiple times early Thursday, police said.
The 52-year-old victim — whose name was not released — was found in the parking lot of Kuusakoski Recycling on Wheelers Road just before 6 a.m., according to Middletown Township police. Medics arrived at the business as his coworkers were trying to revive him and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators said the man appeared to have been “specifically targeted” by the shooter, but there was no information on the motive Thursday afternoon.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting, which is being considered a homicide.