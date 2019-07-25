The Curtis Institute of Music has asked alumni, parents, and students to not talk publicly about a report that one of its most revered teachers sexually assaulted a student in the 1980s. In the article, published Thursday by The Inquirer, violinist Lara St. John says she was abused by teacher Jascha Brodsky, then ignored by a Curtis administrator when she reported what had happened.
“Out of respect for all those involved, we request that you refrain from discussing this matter publicly, online, or on social media,” Curtis spokeswoman Patricia K. Johnson wrote in an email to the Curtis community shortly after the story was published.
One Curtis alumni who received the email early Thursday called it “nauseating.” The woman, who graduated in 1982 and asked to not be named, said it sent the wrong message to victims of sexual abuse — to stay silent. She said it is clear to her that when Curtis asked the recipients to refrain from talking about the article out “of respect for all those involved,” they were referring to only some of the participants.
"They're not talking about Lara St. John," she said. "They're talking about the people being accused."
The article details St. John’s experiences and Curtis’ responses to her claim over several decades. Most recently, in 2013, the school commissioned a law firm to investigate. The resulting four-page report revealed that investigators only interviewed two administrators at the school, and that they never spoke to most of the key figures involved.
The Curtis’ response, including its email Thursday, stands in contrast to how some other private schools have responded when faced with old allegations of abuse.
For example, administrators at Germantown’s Greene Street Friends School in 2017 reached out to alumni to alert them about an abusive teacher on staff decades before, saying they did not believe he committed any misconduct while employed there but could not be certain.
