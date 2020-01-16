After two days of testimony, the murder trial in a violent slaying caught on camera in Montgomery County neared its conclusion Thursday. And the fate of the accused killer hinges on the question of his intent.
District Attorney Kevin Steele, the lead prosecutor, insisted to jurors in his closing argument that Lawrence Crawley acted with “a fully formed intent to kill” his girlfriend, Angela Stith, in August 2018.
“We’re here because when this man lost control over [Stith]. He made the decision that if he couldn’t have her, no one could,” Steele said. “And he acted on that.”
Crawley, 34, is charged with first-and third-degree murder, as well as making false statements while trying to purchase a firearm. The North Philadelphia resident attacked Stith outside her workplace in Whitemarsh Township, stabbing her repeatedly. Her co-workers chased him away, but he returned minutes later and ran her over with his Chevrolet Avalanche.
Steele noted that Crawley drove to Stith’s office at 2 a.m., his truck loaded with bleach, duct tape, and the murder weapons.
“He’s there, lying in wait,” Steele said. “And he attempts to kill [Stith] by stabbing her with a knife. Then he uses a Chevy Avalanche as a deadly weapon. There’s nine times his actions showed a specific intent to kill.”
Then Crawley fled, driving west toward Pittsburgh. State police troopers caught up with him in a tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, pulling him out of his vehicle after he slit his wrist and set himself on fire.
Crawley’s attorney, Carrie Allman, disputed Steele’s characterization of the events. She insisted that Crawley’s actions, which she described as “chaotic,” were the result of blinding rage triggered by a phone call with Stith.
“I’m not saying he didn’t commit a crime. I’m not saying he didn’t commit a serious crime,” Allman said. “I’m saying this is not first-degree murder.”
She said Crawley’s actions were not premeditated and stemmed from the couple’s “complicated relationship," which had recently ended. Third-degree murder, she said, was the appropriate charge.
“If he planned to kill her and he did so, and he runs off, why doesn’t he keep running?” Allman said. “Why does he get into that truck and come back? It’s because he’s in a rage.”
Prosecutors rested after two days of testimony, during which jurors heard from the investigators who pieced together the final, turbulent hours of Stith’s life.
Allman rested without calling a witness and Crawley did not take the stand.
On Wednesday, county detectives detailed Crawley’s behavior in the week before the violent attack. He visited Stith’s house in East Germantown , sitting on its steps, and at one point confronted one of Stith’s male friends as he walked out, investigators said.
“Stay away from me,” Stith texted Crawley afterward. She warned him not to even drive by her house and threatened to file a restraining order against him.
But, as cellphone records displayed in court showed, Crawley didn’t listen. He followed Stith and her three children to the AMC Theater on Broad Street near Temple University. And he continued to text Stith and call her, sometimes blocking his number. He pleaded with her to reconsider, saying he was still in love with her.
On August 2, 2018, hours before he killed Stith, Crawley posted on Facebook.
“It’s been a challenge,” he wrote as he was standing in a gun store in Philadelphia in an aborted attempt to buy a firearm. “Still not quite figured it out. I’ll try to do something that puts me at peace.”