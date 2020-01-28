Lehigh University on Tuesday halted most Greek life activities on campus, amid renewed concerns about excessive drinking, hazing and drug use.
In an email to the university community, president John D. Simon and Ricardo Hall, vice president for student affairs, announced a suspension of all new member activities. They also prohibited contact between existing members and new members and any events that are not business related. That means no parties or purely social events.
They also ordered that all houses remain alcohol free, including individual rooms in the houses. A hard alcohol ban had been in place, but Lehigh now will prohibit beer and wine, too.
The “pause” on Greek social life, as Lehigh calls it, comes amid intensifying concerns about behavior, despite a 10-point plan for improvement instituted by the university last year and commitment from Greek life leaders to work toward change. It also comes as membership in fraternities and sororities at the Bethlehem campus, long known for its vibrant Greek life and large fraternity houses on the hill, has been falling.
“We have received reports from parents, new members and anonymous sources centered around excessive alcohol consumption, drug use, and hazing,” Simon and Hall wrote in the email. “Several chapters have been disciplined, others have been warned, and all have been told in unequivocal terms that this behavior is unacceptable and antithetical to all that we aspire to as a university.”
The email did not offer specifics about the behaviors or name the groups affected. Lehigh posts behavior infractions on its website. In the last week, five organizations have faced allegations, according to the site. The university placed the Delta Chi fraternity on temporary suspension Monday, pending the outcome of an investigation into an incident in which police found 200 students, all wearing similar clothes, leaving the house. The floor was soaked with beer and strewed with garbage, according to the report, and a student alleged that the chapter offered cocaine to a new member.
Also suspended last week was Theta Chi fraternity after an investigation into members who returned to campus after a recruitment event intoxicated and got into a fight.
Other allegations included alcohol-related infractions at Delta Upsilon fraternity and hazing and “intentionally furnishing false information” to university officials at Alpha Phi and Gamma Phi Beta, both sororities.
Sororities at Lehigh already have welcomed new members this semester, but fraternities were just about to send out “bids” for new members, said university spokesperson Lori Friedman. That process has now been stopped, she said. The university said the pause would not be lifted until Greek life leaders come up with a “detailed and realistic" plan for improvement.
While the university has stopped certain activities in the past, Tuesday’s action marks the first time such a widespread “pause” had been instituted, Friedman said.
The pause could further erode membership in Greek life on campus. In spring 2015, fraternities claimed 983 members — roughly 37% of the male student body. By last spring, membership had fallen just shy of 660. Sorority membership fell, too, from 1,009, or 46% of the female student body, to 834.
Student presidents of both the Interfraternity Council and the Panhellenic Council declined comment.
Simon and Hall said they had “deep concern about the safety and well-being of the students” who are in Greek life or are trying to join. Despite repeated warnings, infractions have not stopped, they said.
“If anything, the offensive and unhealthy behavior has intensified, indicating a blatant disregard for the rules and a disrespect for those groups and organizations who do abide by them,” Simon and Hall wrote.