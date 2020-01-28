The email did not offer specifics about the behaviors or name the groups affected. Lehigh posts behavior infractions on its website. In the last week, five organizations have faced allegations, according to the site. The university placed the Delta Chi fraternity on temporary suspension Monday, pending the outcome of an investigation into an incident in which police found 200 students, all wearing similar clothes, leaving the house. The floor was soaked with beer and strewed with garbage, according to the report, and a student alleged that the chapter offered cocaine to a new member.