A young working mother was found fatally beaten Thursday evening inside her home in the city’s Mayfair section, police said.
Shortly before 6 p.m., police were called to the 4100 block of Levick Street for a reported burglary in progress and found the victim, described as in her 20s, in a second-floor bedroom with blunt-force injuries, said Capt. John Walker. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim, a bus-company employee and the biological mother of two children and foster mother of three, was found on a bed and the room was in disarray from an apparent struggle, Walker said. The children were with a babysitter at the time.
The victim’s mother called police after she had come home from work and noticed that the door to the basement had been damaged. She had not heard from her daughter since early Thursday morning.
Walker said the victim may have known her assailant.