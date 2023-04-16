Skip to content
Reports: Two shot and wounded Saturday night on the Lincoln University campus

The incident reportedly occurred during a campus event.

Police tape barring access. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
    by Staff Reports
    Updated 

Two people were shot and wounded late Saturday night during an event at Lincoln University, and the Chester County campus was placed under lockdown, according to multiple reports.

According to 6ABC, university officials said that the wounded were taken to a local hospital.

The shooter reportedly was still at large.

Further details were unavailable.

