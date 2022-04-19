Seven Philadelphia School District principals have won 2022 Lindback Awards for their leadership and will be recognized at a virtual ceremony Tuesday. Each prize comes with $20,000 for the winners’ school to support projects of their choosing. Here’s what they plan on doing with the money:

Omar Crowder, Northeast High School: Crowder wants to expand his school’s outdoor science learning labs focusing on agriculture, horticulture, botany, and environmental responsibility to allow students with special needs to use them alongside general-education students. He also hopes to fund monthly field trips and cultivate stronger relationships with community partners such as Fox Chase Farm and Pennypack Environmental Center. The money will also build raised gardening beds and enhanced green space, creating farm-to-table and urban farming experiences for students.

Northeast, on Cottman Avenue, has 3,300 students in grades 9 through 12.

Meredith Foote, Overbrook Educational Center: Foote plans to put the money toward the construction of a bridge connecting school buildings. OEC educates students who are blind and visually impaired, and now staff must take children outside to move between the two structures. “With instructional time wasted and security an issue with no staff member able to monitor the door at all times in our annex building, it is imperative that a bridge be built between buildings so that students can gain instructional minutes and there is no safety concern,” Foote’s Lindback application stated. A portion of the money will also go for OEC staff to purchase curricular materials focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and math education, as well as project-based learning.

Overbrook Educational Center, a K through 8 on Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia, has 278 students.

Erica Green, Conwell Middle School: Green wants to use the money to help Conwell become a “STEAM” school, focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Planned are a new multimedia lab and introduction to engineering course for students — the money would pay for cameras, lenses, 3D printers, graphic design software, green screens, microphones, and audio software. The new vision will boost students’ education and enhance school climate, Green wrote in her Lindback application. “The amount and quality of real-world, problem-solving skills developed through projects would provide endless opportunities for Conwell’s diversely educated students for the 21st century and beyond,” she said.

Conwell — a magnet school for students in fifth through eighth grade — is on Clearfield Street in Kensington, and educates 231 students.

Michael Lowe, Cook-Wissahickon Elementary School: Lowe plans to use the award to transform the school’s library, currently with an outdated collection and without a librarian. It will become the school’s performance and exhibition space, and will “ensure all students/grades have access to an inclusive and diverse range of literature, art resources, and invited guests to reflect the cultural differences within our community.”

Cook-Wissahickon, which educates 428 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, is on East Salaignac Street in the city’s Wissahickon neighborhood.

Susan Rozanski, Richmond Elementary School: Rozanski wants to use the Lindback money to advance the goals of the school’s Team for Change, increasing access to multicultural library materials. Rozanski will purchase resources on race and equity work for staff and parents, and encourage each Richmond student to write a “Story of Self” using blank hardcover books. Murals are also planned for the school.

Richmond, on Belgrade Street in Port Richmond, has 373 students in grades K through 5.

Tammy Thomas, Emlen Elementary School: Thomas will use the money to further Emlen’s racial justice initiative — filling the school’s library and classroom libraries with books and materials that support antiracism, African American history, diversity, and racial equity. The funds will also pay for racial justice and equity workshops for parents and students, and will pay for prizes for the school’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program.

Emlen has 278 students in K through 5. It’s located on Chew Avenue in the city’s East Mount Airy section.

Susan Thompson, George Washington High School: Thompson aims to use the Lindback money to support students who want to explore a vocational path in high school, rather than attend college. Thompson has worked to increase apprenticeship opportunities with local programs like JEVS and Orleans Technical Institute to expand career exposure opportunities, showing students the connection between their schooling and what comes next. “Students need to see a connection between the trades and their schooling in order to persist and persevere,” Thompson wrote in her application.

Washington, on Bustleton Avenue in the Northeast, has 1,701 students in grades 9 through 12.