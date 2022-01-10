The body of a woman found in Neshaminy State Park over the weekend has been identified, and her death is being investigated as a murder, Bucks County officials said Monday.

Lisa Jennings, 50, of Philadelphia, died from numerous stab and slash wounds, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said Monday. The manner of death was ruled to be homicide.

Passersby discovered the body in a wooded area of the Bensalem park early Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators were able to make an identification, in part, by a distinctive tattoo of Jennings’ name on her arm.

State Police investigators handling the case released little additional information Monday and did not disclose a possible motive in the slaying.

Law enforcement sources in Bucks County said it’s likely that Jennings was killed in another location, and that the killer transported her body to the park in an attempt to hide it.

Anyone with information about Jennings’ death is asked to call the state police Troop M’s barracks in Trevose at 215-942-3900.