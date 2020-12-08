Latest FDA review confirms safety and efficacy of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
A two-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and German firm BioNTech appears to be on the cusp of regulatory clearance, after a 53-page review published Tuesday confirmed that the vaccine appears to meet the standard for emergency use authorization.
Career scientists at the Food and Drug Administration undertook their own thorough analysis of the data over the last two weeks and confirmed Pfizer’s assessment that the vaccine regimen was 95 percent effective at preventing disease in large clinical trial and had tolerable short-term side effects, including sore arms, fatigue, headaches, muscle pain and chills that typically resolved within one to two days.
The review also found evidence that the vaccine, which is given in two doses, three weeks apart, began to protect people after the first dose.
On Thursday, a group of advisers to the FDA will meet for a full-day public meeting to discuss the data and make recommendations on whether the vaccine merits authorization for immediate use. A decision, informed but not dictated by that debate, is expected to come within days of the meeting. The first doses are expected to be shipped within hours, with a target of 6.4 million doses distributed in the first week.
— Washington Post
COVID-19 hospitalizations spike in Pa. as Wolf issues dire warning
Citing last week’s “alarming” coronavirus case increases and swiftly rising hospitalizations, Gov. Tom Wolf delivered a grim plea to Pennsylvanians on Monday, warning that hospitals are straining and could soon crack — but he stopped short of imposing any new mitigation measures.
“We’re still looking at things we can do,” Wolf said, after a briefing in which he said people could end up being denied hospital care if case trends continue and begged residents to help exhausted health-care workers by following pandemic guidelines. “If we need to do more we will, and we’ll be making that decision very shortly.”
Since Dec. 1, nearly 65,000 people in Pennsylvania have been diagnosed with new cases of the coronavirus. If the virus’ spread does not slow, hospitals will be overwhelmed, Wolf said.
Pennsylvania reported 6,330 new cases of the virus, the most ever reported on a Monday, when numbers are usually lower because of the weekend. The state also recorded 42 deaths.
The state Department of Health reported 5,421 coronavirus hospitalizations by Monday evening, an increase of 2,000 patients over the last two weeks. Wolf said hospitals were “running low” on ICU beds, particularly in the northern part of the state.
— Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy
Cases surge in New Jersey as Delaware nears pandemic high number of hospitalizations
In New Jersey, where Sunday saw a record high of more than 6,000 new cases, the state’s health leaders, like national officials, said the full brunt of any Thanksgiving surge would be yet to come.
The state reported 3,573 new cases and 17 deaths Monday, and is now averaging over 4,900 new infections a day over the past seven days, according to an Inquirer analysis. Since Dec. 1, more than 30,000 people in New Jersey have tested positive for the virus.
Murphy estimated that the state will receive between 300,000 and 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the month. The first doses will go to health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, Murphy said, but within a matter of weeks the vaccine will be in more hospitals and pharmacies. Large-scale regional distribution sites could be up and running by January, he said.
322 Delaware residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday night, just a handful short of the state’s pandemic peak of 337 set during the spring. The state also reported 800 new cases Monday, the second highest single day total on record.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Rob Tornoe
Trump administration passed up chance to lock in more Pfizer vaccine doses
The Trump administration opted last summer not to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of one of the leading coronavirus vaccine contenders, a decision that could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until manufacturer Pfizer fulfills other international contracts.
The revelation, confirmed Monday by people familiar with the matter, came a day before President Donald Trump aimed to take credit for the speedy development of forthcoming coronavirus vaccines at a White House summit Tuesday.
Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to be endorsed by a panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers as soon as this week, with delivery of 100 million doses — enough for 50 million Americans — expected in coming months.
Under its contract with Pfizer, the Trump administration committed to buy an initial 100 million doses, with an option to purchase as many as five times more.
This summer, the White House opted not to lock in an additional 100 million doses for delivery in the second quarter of 2021, according to people who spoke about the matter on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
— Associated Press
NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns says he has lost 7 family members to COVID-19
On Thursday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns learned that his uncle had died of COVID-19. Towns, who is preparing to start his sixth season in the NBA, said the death was the seventh in his family since the start of the pandemic.
“I’ve been through a lot, obviously starting out with my mom,” Towns told reporters on Friday.
His mother, Jacqueline Towns, died of complications of the novel coronavirus in April. Her death devastated Towns, who posted an emotional plea on Instagram a short time later urging people to “take every precaution” to prevent the spread of the virus.
“I can’t sleep so I’m just trying to do this video,” he said at the start of the nearly six-minute appeal. “I think it’s important that everybody understands the severity of what’s going on right now with the coronavirus.”
On Friday, after his uncle died, Towns revealed that his family has lost five other members to COVID-19. His father also tested positive for the virus and was briefly hospitalized in April, but he recovered.
“I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months, eight months,” Towns said Friday. “But I have a lot of people who have — in my family and my mom’s family — who have gotten COVID. I’m the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy.”
— Washington Post
Tuesday morning roundup: First member of the public receives COVID-19 vaccine
- A retired British shop clerk received the first shot in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program Tuesday, signaling the start of a global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million. “My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it — if I can have it at 90, then you can have it too,” said Margaret Keenan.
- The United Kingdom will issue a credit card-sized document to recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will record when they received the first dose and remind them to return to receive the second dose.
- Police with guns drawn raided the Florida home of Rebekah Jones, the data scientist who said she was fired by the state health department for refusing requests she felt were unethical, according to the Washington Post.
- A radiology technician slept in an RV outside his rural Kansas hospital for over a week after coworkers got sick with COVID-19 and no one else was available to take X-rays.
- Both Pfizer and Moderna, the two major drug manufacturers likely to receive emergency authorizations for a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, have rejected invitations to appear at a White House “Vaccine Summit” today, STAT reported.