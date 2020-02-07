2 police officers injured while responding to reported standoff in East Lansdowne
A fire broke out at the home where the officers were hurt, and the multi-story house became engulfed in flames.
Some neighborhood residents tried to get as close of a view of the home that continued to emit plumes of smoke around 5:15 p.m.
Police tape and fire trucks cut off several blocks surrounding the house, making it hard to get a view of the scene.
More than an hour after police responded to reports of a standoff at a home in East Landsdowne, video from Lewis Avenue shows the multi-story home engulfed in flames and thick, light-colored smoke.
Over a dozen police officers — from Philadelphia to Upper Darby to Haverford Township — were gathered outside the emergency department at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Wednesday evening.
The Lansdowne and East Lansdowne police chiefs arrived just before 5 p.m., and rushed inside together.
