Latest 10 Pennsylvania counties to watch closely as election results come in
It could take days to get the full election results in Pennsylvania. But there are some key places we’ll be eyeing for clues about how the race is unfolding, whose voters are turning out, and whose aren’t.
If Democratic votes surge in one suburb, it’s a good bet that’s happening in others. If blue-collar Trump supporters again pour out in huge numbers in one rural county, odds are the pattern will be repeated with similar voters elsewhere.
With 9 million voters and 67 counties in Pennsylvania — and 20 Electoral College votes at stake — here are some of the key places where you can take the temperature of a state that could decide whether President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden wins the election.
-Andrew Seidman and Jonathan Tamari
Biden in a strong position to win Pennsylvania, according to new polls
Joe Biden is in a strong position to win Pennsylvania heading into the final hours of the presidential campaign, according to three new polls.
Biden leads President Donald Trump 51% to 44% in Pennsylvania, according to a Washington Post-ABC News survey released Sunday, while a New York Times/Siena College survey found a similar 49% to 43% edge for the Democrat.
And the Monmouth University Polling Institute found Biden leading 51% to 44% in a high-turnout scenario, while he has a smaller 50% Biden to 45% edge in a low turnout scenario — likely one in which a large number of mail ballots are rejected. Most analysts expect huge turnout in this election, projections which have been backed up by surges in early voting.
Those three polls are consistent with weeks of major surveys finding Biden steadily ahead by about 5 to 8 percentage points in the state. Biden led 49% to 44% in a Muhlenberg College poll released Saturday, within that survey’s margin of error.
Biden’s lead in the Monmouth survey is smaller than its poll last month, which was conducted after the first presidential debate. But most polls have shown little movement. Opinions on Trump appear fixed.
The consistency of the poll numbers, including support for the president stuck in the low to mid-40s, suggests a difficult path for Trump in a state that he knows is critical.
— Jonathan Tamari
Trump and Biden both holding events in Pa., while Kamala Harris will rally in Philly
On the last day before Election Day, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, and Kamala Harris will all be in Pennsylvania to make one final pitch to voters.
Here’s where all the candidates are scheduled to be across the commonwealth today:
- Trump will travel to just outside Biden’s hometown of Scranton to hold a campaign rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County at 2 p.m.
- Biden will help kickoff canvassing in Beaver County before heading to Pittsburgh for a drive-in rally Monday night at 7 p.m., where he will be joined by Jill Biden.
- Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will also be in Luzerne County Monday morning for a canvassing event before traveling to Philadelphia to hold her own drive-in rally here Monday night at 7 p.m. alongside her husband, Doug Emhoff.
- Vice President Mike Pence will hold events two events in Pennsylvania on Monday — the first at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Westmoreland County at 11:30 a.m., followed by a rally at Erie International Airport at 2 p.m.
— Rob Tornoe
Trump signals plan to discredit votes in Pennsylvania
Trump laid the groundwork to dispute the election results and the counting of mail ballots in his visit to Pennsylvania on Saturday, leveling baseless claims of voter fraud and playing on the country’s tensions by predicting “bedlam” as votes are counted after Election Day. He again urged his supporters to watch Philadelphia, and continued on similar themes Sunday.
It is widely expected that counting votes, and determining a winner, will take longer than usual, perhaps several days, because of the large number of voters using mail ballots to avoid crowds during the coronavirus pandemic. Mail ballots take longer to process — that’s normal, not a sign of fraud. What’s unusual is the sheer volume of them being used.
Trump, however, insinuated that he intends to try to stop the count, and top advisers hinted that he may try to declare victory before all the votes are counted, effectively attacking the election itself.
“We should know the result of the election on Nov. 3. The evening of Nov. 3.,” Trump said at a rally Sunday in Iowa. “That’s the way it’s been and that’s the way it should be.”
Later, in North Carolina, he said, “As soon as the election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers.”
“FACT CHECK: Our elections are over when all the votes are counted,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro wrote on Twitter in response to Trump’s comments. “But if your lawyers want to try us, we’d be happy to defeat you in court one more time.”
While news organizations often project winners based on seeing the bulk of results on election night, the counting of votes always continues well past Election Day. And it’s possible Trump will appear to have an initial lead in the hours after polls close Tuesday night, because more Republicans are expected to vote in person. Democratic votes are expected to climb as more mail ballots are tallied, since more Democrats are using that method — a phenomenon known as “the blue shift.”
— Jonathan Tamari, Andrew Seidman and Juliana Feliciano Reyes
Weekend roundup: Biden urges Philly to turn out and vote
- During a drive-in rally in Philadelphia on Sunday, Biden urged voters to surge to the polls and fight “voter suppression" efforts by Republicans. “Every day is a new reminder of how high the stakes are, how far the other side will go to try to suppress the turnout, especially here in Philadelphia,” Biden said.
- Climate activists are turning out Pennsylvania voters to flip the state House — and boost Biden. “Pennsylvania alone is the third-largest emitter of fossil fuel [pollution] in the nation," said Jess Cadorette, field director for Conservation Voters of PA. "Just by Pennsylvania voters turning out, we could have a drastic effect on how America contributes to this crisis.”
- Voters across Pennsylvania are bracing for “an incredibly nerve-racking several days” as the commonwealth inches closer to Election Day.
- Caravans of Trump supporters briefly blocked traffic on the Garden State Parkway and the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on Sunday. The president defended a different group of supporters in Texas being investigated by the FBI after surrounding a Biden campaign bus. "We are so much better than this,” Biden said Sunday in Philadelphia.