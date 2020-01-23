Perez: This country, its soul, its heart, has been one of being a welcoming people. It’s there at the Statue of Liberty at the harbor where immigrants came by the thousands and thousands. And so it’s painful to see the conversation at times and the rhetoric that we see with our immigrants. And I understand countries have not only a right to protect their borders, but an obligation to protect their borders. But we have to do it in a way that respects the dignity of the human person. And our rights and our dignity, listen, there’s no wall that could stop that... it pains me to see that we might be going in another direction in terms of our thoughts and our heart. Because that’s not our soul. And we will lose our soul that way.