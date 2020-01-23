Latest Perez called for comprehensive immigration reform in 2019 interview
Perez discussed immigration nine months ago in an interview with the NBC affiliate in Cleveland, where he called for comprehensive immigration reform and mentioned President Trump’s long-sought wall on the border between the U.S. and Mexico.
Question: How has the situation at the border affected you?
Perez: This country, its soul, its heart, has been one of being a welcoming people. It’s there at the Statue of Liberty at the harbor where immigrants came by the thousands and thousands. And so it’s painful to see the conversation at times and the rhetoric that we see with our immigrants. And I understand countries have not only a right to protect their borders, but an obligation to protect their borders. But we have to do it in a way that respects the dignity of the human person. And our rights and our dignity, listen, there’s no wall that could stop that... it pains me to see that we might be going in another direction in terms of our thoughts and our heart. Because that’s not our soul. And we will lose our soul that way.
Question: Do you think there’s an answer to this?
Perez: Comprehensive immigration reform. The bishops in the United States have been advocating for that now for years and years, and we need to give those who are here, who have been here for a long time — serving, working, being productive people of our society, helping to put food on our own tables — we need to give them a pathway.
— Anna Orso
‘Once a Philadelphia priest, always a Philadelphia priest’
“One a Philadelphia priest, always a Philadelphia priest,” Perez said during a news conference on Thursday introducing him as the region’s next archbishop. “The part of me that has that identity inside of me cannot wrap its head around being archbishop of Philadelphia. It just doesn’t compute.”
“But it is what the Lord wants,” Perez added.
Ordained in 1989 by then Archbishop Anthony Bevilacqua, Perez served as a vicar at St. Ambrose Parish in Olney (1989-1993); assistant director of the Office for Hispanic Catholics (1990-1993); founding director of the Catholic Institute for Evangelization (1993- 2002); pastor of Saint William Parish in Lawncrest (2002-2009); and pastor of Saint Agnes Parish in West Chester (2009-2012).
Perez also taught courses in psychology and religious studies at La Salle University and developmental psychology at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary.
— Rob Tornoe
Chaput ‘grateful’ to Pope Francis for sending Perez home to Philly
‘A kind, joyous and hard-working person’
Here’s what others are saying and writing about Perez’s appointment as the new archbishop of Philadelphia:
‘Rome announced it, so I guess I can, too.’
News of the appointment rippled through the Catholic community Thursday, including at morning Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Rev. Isaac Haywiser briefly acknowledged Perez’ appointment saying: “Rome announced it, so I guess I can, too.”
He directed parishioners to tune into a 10 a.m. press conference introducing Perez to the Catholic community in Philadelphia and also prayed for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and the Diocese of Cleveland “during this time of transition.”
The announcement was the first time Ulises Prudente — a lifelong Catholic who has attended Mass at the Basilica for three years — had heard of the move. The 34-year-old Mexican immigrant who lives in South Philly and works as a shoe-shiner said the naming of the archdiocese’s first Latino archbishop was “wonderful news, especially here” at the Basilica, which has a robust community of Latino parishioners and offers a weekly Mass in Spanish.
Prudente said while he respected Chaput’s leadership and saw him as “like a father,” he was heartened to hear Perez may represent a different political bent.
“The world is better with different ideas,” he said.
— Anna Orso
Perez to be introduced at 10 a.m.
Perez will be introduced as Philadelphia’s new archbishop at a 10 a.m. news conference in Center City, which will stream live on the archdiocese’s website. His installation Mass will be celebrated Feb. 18 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
— Rob Tornoe
Perez ‘deeply grateful’ for Philly appointment
Perez joins a select group
Perez will become just the 10th archbishop to lead the church in Philadelphia since it was elevated to the rank of an archdiocese in 1875.
Traditionally, the leader of the Philadelphia archdiocese has been named a cardinal, the second-highest clerical rank in the church, behind pontiff. But Pope Francis never elevated Archbishop Chaput to cardinal, denying him the opportunity to wear the red zuchetto.
— Rob Tornoe
An outspoken advocate for immigrants
While Chaput was an outspoken conservative who rarely attacked Trump’s immigration policies, Perez has emerged as a critic of the administration, saying the nation on had lost its “moral compass” over the policy of separating families at the border.
“The state doesn’t give human rights,” Perez told Cleveland Plain Dealer in 2018. “We’re born with them and given them by God ... human rights cross borders.”
Perez’s parents were Cuban nationals who fled the island and Fidel Castro’s government in 1961. His appointment makes him only the third Hispanic archbishop in the United States, and one of the few able to speak to the Pope Francis in his native language.
— Rob Tornoe