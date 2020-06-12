Latest Critical mistakes doomed the police response to Philly’s George Floyd demonstrations
A day before unrest broke out in Philadelphia in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Philadelphia department leaders considered a comprehensive plan that devoted significantly more personnel to managing crowds on a day of large protests — an approach that the city had successfully relied on for a decade.
Instead, The Inquirer has learned, they chanced getting through the protest with minimal staffing.
The chaos of that initial day of protest — detailed in hours of radio recordings and hundreds of pages of police reports, along with interviews with police officials and witnesses — would bring the city to a standstill. The department’s fumbled planning would bleed into the next two days, leading to a disorganized response.
For nearly 60 hours, from Saturday afternoon to late Monday night, the Philadelphia Police Department fell into a state of confusion and disarray.
— David Gambacorta, Mike Newall, Jeremy Roebuck, and Chris Palmer
Trump defends racist phrase aimed at protesters by incorrectly citing Frank Rizzo
President Donald Trump attempted to defend the use of a racist phrase aimed towards protesters by citing former Philadelphia Mayor and Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo, whose tenure was marked by police brutality aimed at black communities.
During an interview on Fox News with Harris Faulkner Thursday, Trump defended the use of the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts" by incorrectly attributing it to Rizzo. Faulkner corrected the president, telling him it was famously said by former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, who used it to threaten civil rights protesters in the 1960s.
“Well, it also comes from a very tough mayor, who might have been police commissioner at the time, but I think mayor of Philadelphia named Frank Rizzo. And he had an expression like that,” Trump said.
While there’s no record of Rizzo saying that exact phrase, he did tell Esquire in a 1968 interview: “The man to go after is the one that shouts ‘Burn!’ or ‘Loot!’ He has to be taken on, and taken on good, and put right in short pants.”
“If you looked up racism and brutality in the dictionary, you’d find Frank Rizzo’s picture. He brutalized his citizens, particularly his citizens of color, and he celebrated that,” former Obama chief strategist David Axelrod said on CNN Thursday night. “He could not have invoked a worse symbol than Frank Rizzo, who is exactly what America is saying we need to leave in the past.”
On June 3, the city removed the infamous statue of Rizzo from outside the Municipal Services Building following massive Black Lives Matter protests. After that, a mural of Rizzo in the Italian Market was painted over on Sunday. The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia removed Rizzo’s name from its community center in Port Richmond, saying it wants “to ensure all children and families feel welcome.”
— Rob Tornoe
More Black Lives Matter protests planned in and around Philly today
On what will be the 14th-straight day of protests in and around Philadelphia, a couple of demonstrations are planned in the city Thursday. They include:
- Noon to 5 p.m.: Arte en Solidaridad! Juntos, a Latinx immigrant advocacy group, is organizing a group art exhibit in solidarity with Black Live Matter at Jefferson Square Park.
- 4:30 p.m.: East Passyunk families plan to march as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are asked to gather at the Singing Fountain at Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street, and will march up to Columbus Square, where demonstrators plan to take a knee in silence around the perimeter of the park.
- 5:00 p.m.: Demonstrators in Bensalem plan to gather for a Black Lives Matter protest at 3219 Street Road, behind the Applebee’s parking lot.
— Rob Tornoe
Thursday recap: Philly could ban police kneeholds and chokeholds as protests continued for 13th-straight day
Police kneeholds and chokeholds would be banned in Philadelphia and newly recruited officers would be required to live in the city under legislation introduced Thursday, as City Council responded to demonstrators’ calls for reform after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Council members also introduced legislation that would create a new police oversight commission and require public hearings before the city approves police union contracts. Together, the bills represented Council’s first concrete steps toward changing policing in Philadelphia after days of protests. Mayor Jim Kenney released his own reform agenda Tuesday.
Camden city workers took down a statue of Christopher Columbus at Farnham Park, but residents who support its removal have taken possession of its pieces in an ongoing protest.
The Rev. Levi Coombs III, a leading proponent of getting rid of the statue and pastor of the nearby First Refuge Progressive Baptist Church, said he and about 30 other residents were guarding what remains of the statue at the park.
Coombs said residents had called for the statue’s removal for 40 years but were ignored until this week when it became a national issue as other statues of Columbus have been removed as part of the ongoing protests against racism.
Read more of our coverage of Thursday’s events:
- Philly City Council wants to ban police kneeholds and require new cops to live in the city
- Philadelphia Art Museum leaders apologize for word choices in Black Lives Matter message
- ‘I owe a debt’; Cory Booker, the son of civil rights activists, is leading the push for police reform
- Starbucks tells its employees not to support Black Lives Matter at work. Really? | Elizabeth Wellington