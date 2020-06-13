Latest Hundreds of protesters gather at MOVE bombing site
Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday afternoon at the site of the MOVE bombing in Cobbs Creek to call for defunding the police.
The 1985 bombing left 11 people dead, including five children, and burned down 61 homes, leaving the block in ruins for decades.
As protesters gathered, Robert Ford, 74, and his son Roger, 44, stood outside their home on Osage Street, near properties only recently rebuilt from the damage of 1985.
“It’s about time" for the system to change, Robert Ford said.
Protesters stood and read a play-by-play of the police actions against the MOVE group, which combined back-to-nature and revolutionary black liberation philosophies.
Roger Ford, who was 9 years old when police bombed his block, said he has lived with the trauma for decades.
“This is necessary,” he said of the protests. “Anyone who lives in this melting pot of a country and finds these actions appalling needs to stand up and speak out.”
— Samantha Melamed
Children’s March for Justice in Queen Village draws 200
About 200 kids, parents and teachers marched through Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood Saturday in the Children’s March for Justice.
They chanted “Black Lives Matter” and held signs with sayings such as “be friends with everyone” and “celebrate our differences" as they marched down South Street. The event was organized by parents and school leaders from a few South Philadelphia elementary schools.
The march ended at Jefferson Square Park, where organizers read Langston Hughes’ I Dream A World poem.
Natalie St. Louis, principal at George W. Nebinger School, said the goal was to empower children to use their voices and be heard.
“This was a way for them to literally put action to words,” she said.
— Anna Orso
March organized by kids in Lower Merion
Two 7-year-old boys who just finished first grade in Lower Merion organized a march Saturday morning in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The group marched from Penn Wynne Library to Penn Wynne Elementary School and knelt on the lawn outside the school for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that a police officer in Minneapolis knelt on George Floyd’s neck.
Children took turns walking up to the megaphone. Harper Davis, one of the children who organized the march, said "it’s not fair that police killed George Floyd because his skin was brown.” Davis organized the march with his classmate Jackson Ziemba.
— Abraham Gutman
No curfew planned in Philly for Saturday protests
In anticipation of large protests on Saturday in Philadelphia, the city will activate its emergency operations center but is not planning to impose a curfew or a general shutdown of Center City traffic.
The emergency operations center will be activated from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to assist with public safety, the Center City District announced on Friday.
Motorists should expect rolling street closures as demonstrators move through city.
— Robert Moran