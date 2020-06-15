Latest City to hire outside consultant investigate use of force against protesters
Philadelphia officials will hire an outside consultant to probe the city’s response to demonstrations against police brutality, including the police department’s use of force.
City officials said in a statement Monday the consultant has not been selected and a request for proposals is being drafted. There’s not yet a timeline, though the city said preliminary findings and a final report will be public.
Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw have on several occasions vowed a review of how police handled the historic unrest that began in late May in wake of the killing of George Floyd. Their commitment to hiring an independent consultant comes just days after an Inquirer report showed critical mistakes and fumbled planning doomed the police response to the demonstrations, leaving some officers without clear direction.
Dangerous tactics followed. A police commander seen on videos roughing up demonstrators was charged with aggravated assault. Police were criticized by demonstrators and some politicians for the use of tear gas on crowds, both in West Philly — where the gas billowed through a residential neighborhood — and in Center City, where a crowd on I-676 had no clear way to disperse.
Outlaw declined interview requests by the Inquirer. She said in a statement Monday there are “tactical and operational lessons that we can learn through organized retrospection.” She reiterated she’d witnessed “inappropriate use of force and other conduct that I do not condone — nor will I allow to continue by those who serve the Philadelphia Police Department.”
While the RFP is still in development, the city expects the independent consultant will review police reports and data, body camera footage, news and social media accounts, and other directives and procedures. They’ll also interview witnesses, collect evidence from other law enforcement that assisted PPD, and evaluate how police used force to make recommendations.
In addition, the consultant will assess whether new limitations or “categorical prohibitions” are needed on certain types of force. Four City Council members called on the department to stop using tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets during demonstrations.
— Anna Orso
More protests planned in and around Philly Monday
On what will be the 17th-straight day of protests in and around Philadelphia, a couple of demonstrations are planned Monday. They include:
- 5:30 p.m.: Protesters plan to hold a news conference and a rally calling for the removal of Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph Gale, who called the Black Lives Matter movement a “radical left-wing hate group” and “perpetrators of urban domestic terror.”
- 6:00 p.m.: Demonstrators, led by Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, plan to take a knee at the Myers Recreation Center at 58th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.
— Rob Tornoe
Vigilantes, some carrying baseball bats and metal poles, ‘defended’ Columbus statue over the weekend
Vigilantes, some carrying baseball bats and metal poles, stood guard Sunday at the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia for a second day Sunday, saying they were protecting the sculpture amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
“If they bring this down, where does it end?” one man shouted. “Next they’ll want to change the American flag.”
Scuffles broke out between the South Philadelphians and counterprotesters who arrived at Marconi Plaza on Sunday, forcing police to intervene, and officers remained at the scene as the crowd at one point grew to 100.
“We are aware of the groups of armed individuals ‘protecting’ the Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza,” Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted early Sunday. “All vigilantism is inappropriate, and these individuals only bring more danger to themselves and the city.”
Kenney said the city was investigating an apparent assault that was caught on video as well as restrictions placed on journalists.
— Jeff Gammage, Allison Steele, Alfred Lubrano, and Rita Giordano
Black protester carries injured white man through angry crowd
A Black Lives Matter protester is in the spotlight after a Reuters photo captured him carrying an injured white man to safety during a tense protest in London on Saturday.
During the largely peaceful protest, demonstrators were reportedly targeted by far-right activists, leading to more than 100 arrests after violence broke out. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced the attack as “racist thuggery.”
Patrick Hutchinson, the man captured in the photo, told CNN he saw the injured white man and decided to carry him to safety so violence would not define the protest. The man Hutchinson was carrying has not yet been identified.
“I was concerned for this live I really feel that if we hadn’t intervened when we did, I genuinely think he may have died,” Hutchinson told Sky News.
“I didn’t do it for him per se. Obviously I didn’t want to see him perish or die but I really did it for the young men and women of Black Lives Matter protesting,” Hutchinson added. “I didn’t want their names tarnished with such an incident, because we know what the narrative would be had something happened to him.”
Black Lives Matter protests and antiracism marches have sprung up across Europe following the death of George Floyd. According to the New York Times, the European protesters have denounced the bigotry within their own countries and demanded authorities address it.
— Rob Tornoe