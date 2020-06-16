Latest Kenney tells vigilantes guarding Christopher Columbus statue to ‘stand down’
After a third day of heated confrontations on Monday between critics and supporters — some armed — of a Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney is telling vigilantes guarding the monument to stand down.
“I urge all South Philadelphians attempting to protect the statue to stand down and have your voices heard through the public process,” Kenney wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.
I urge all South Philadelphians attempting to protect the statue to stand down and have your voices heard through the public process.— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 16, 2020
Kenney’s comment comes hours after announcing a “public process” to determine the fate of the controversial statue, which was first erected in 1867 and relocated to its current location in 1982. In recent days, the statue has become a target for protesters due to the famed explorer’s often-overlooked role launching the trans-Atlantic slave trade in 1494.
“Surely, the totality of this history must be accounted for when considering whether to maintain a monument to this person,” Kenney said in a statement.
Today the city will place a “boxing apparatus” around the statue “in order to preserve it while the Art Commission process is followed,” according to the mayor’s office.
— Rob Tornoe
More protests planned in and around Philly on Tuesday
On what will be the 18th-straight day of protests in and around Philadelphia, a couple of demonstrations are planned Tuesday. They include:
- Noon: A vigil at the Octavius Catto monument outside City Hall is planned to demand a transfer of money from the city’s police budget to programs that invest in affordable and accessible housing.
- 1 p.m.: An “emergency art action” is planned by the The Artist Coalition for a Just Philadelphia at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, followed by a march to City Hall.
- 3 p.m.: Office cleaners, security officers, and airport workers of color plan to protest outside One Liberty Place at 1650 Market Street as part of Justice for Janitors Day.
- 5 p.m.: A Black Lives Matter rally is scheduled outside Upper Darby Township’s offices at 100 Garrett Road.
— Rob Tornoe
Wawa examining uniform policy after ex-employee told to take off Black Lives Matter mask
Wawa will examine its uniform policy after a former employee said he was prohibited from wearing a Black Lives Matter mask at a South Jersey store.
Andre Lynch III arrived at the Wawa on Route 38 in Mount Laurel at 5:30 a.m. Friday wearing the same mask he said he’d worn to work several times since the killing of George Floyd.
Inscribed on the mask are “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe,” and “Say his name.” The messages honor the memory of Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Two hours into his shift, Lynch said, his manager told him he had to change into a plain mask or leave. So, the 20-year-old said, he quit.
“Wawa believes black lives matter,” a Wawa spokesperson said, “and it’s why we have posted signage sharing this message in our stores. Additionally, we have been working on ways through our diversity and inclusion efforts to enhance our uniform standards to enable our associates to express their support.”
This week, the company will provide employees with pins to show support for Black Lives Matter “within uniform guidelines, if they choose to,” she said.
Lynch, however, said a small, company-provided pin won’t amplify the voices of people of color.
“It’s like you’re trying to tell somebody, ‘Just shut up,’” he said.
Lynch said a Wawa executive called him Sunday, apologized for what happened, and told him about the pins the company planned to give employees. Lynch said he was offered his job back, but he still wouldn’t be able to wear any masks or clothing that showed support for Black Lives Matter.
— Erin McCarthy
So far, protests in Philly haven’t led to a spike in coronavirus cases
Two weeks after protests in Philadelphia drew crowds of thousands and led to clashes with police, data maintained by the city indicate the large gatherings haven’t caused a spike in COVID-19 cases so far.
“We can’t guarantee there’s not going to be a later rise,” said city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, “but it’s a good sign we haven’t seen it yet.”
Farley and other health experts said that since the protests were outdoors and many people wore masks, a surge might not result.
Minneapolis, where George Floyd’s death under the knee of a police officer sparked international protests, also has avoided a spike related to demonstrations so far.
“I do think it bodes well for outdoor activities where people are wearing masks,” Farley said. “I’d worry far more about indoor activities, and activities where people are not wearing a mask and are much closer to each other.”
— Jason Laughlin and Katie Park