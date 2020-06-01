Latest SEPTA, PATCO resume service; Ben Franklin Bridge reopens
Both SEPTA and PATCO resumed service this morning and the Benjamin Franklin Bridge reopened after shutdowns prompted by unrest in Philadelphia on Sunday.
On the Market-Franford Line, however, shuttle buses were operating between Berks Station and Frankford Transportation Center in both directions after a on overnight 3-alarm fire in a building in Kensington beneath the El.
— Staff Report
National Guard arrives in the city
With the city nearly empty due to an overnight curfew, National Guard troops arrived in Philadelphia early Monday to support police after two days of unrest and looting sparked by protests against the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The curfew ended at 6 a.m.
It was not immediately clear where the Guard will be deployed in Philadelphia but some military vehicles and armed troops were at City Hall after daylight.
Guard units have been deployed in cities around the nation that also have been racked by rioting after peaceful protests against Floyd’s death turned into unrest and rioting.
— Elizabeth Robertson
Will the protests cause a spike in COVID-19 cases? Wait two weeks.
At the protest outside City Hall in support of George Floyd on Saturday, people were spaced more than 6 feet apart — the recommended minimum for reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Most wore masks.
But later in the day, such as when crowds gathered outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, many were not taking those precautions.
Could the protests here and elsewhere lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases? How about other recent outdoor events with large clusters of people, such as a Lake of the Ozarks pool party in Missouri on Memorial Day weekend?
The answer in either case will not be known for days, as symptoms from any new infections might not show up until two weeks after exposure.
There is one reason for cautious optimism: The events took place outside. Research to date suggests the coronavirus is far more likely to spread indoors, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.
— Tom Avril
As unrest spreads, Philly officials struggle to assess police response to the violence and looting
As city officials on Sunday sought to explain how peaceful protests over police brutality a day earlier had morphed into looting and chaos in Center City, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw acknowledged that the department’s plan for responding to the situation “did not happen as quickly as I would’ve liked it to occur.”
But even as Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration took steps designed to correct for that Sunday, the unrest spread into outlying city neighborhoods, prompting additional questions about whether police had adequately prepared for the mayhem that also gripped other major U.S. cities, and how long the volatility might linger.
Some within the department grumbled privately that officials were slow in preparing for protests that were not unexpected, leaving the city under-protected and under-resourced as pent-up frustration and anger swelled over last week’s killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
— Chris Palmer, Jeremy Roebuck and Mike Newall
Morning Roundup: Philadelphia convulses as protests and looting continue
A scorched and shaken Philadelphia convulsed on Sunday evening as looting continued and officials ordered new restrictions on movement following a spectacularly destructive night and day of fiery protest.
The acrid scent of smoke from burned stores hung in the air. The Benjamin Franklin Bridge was closed indefinitely, and PATCO canceled trains into Philadelphia. All businesses were ordered shuttered ahead of a 6 p.m. Sunday curfew, even as stores in North Philadelphia and West Philadelphia were being looted and police cars vandalized.
The National Guard arrived in Philadelphia early Monday to bolster police deployment. Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf left open the possibility that the unrest could delay the city’s move to the color-coded “yellow phase” of lessened coronavirus restrictions at the end of the week.
SEPTA shut down all modes of transit until at least 6 a.m., and all city government offices will be closed Monday.
— Jeff Gammage, Chris Palmer and Ellie Rushing