Latest 'I was welcomed with open arms’: Camden police chief on marching alongside peaceful protesters
As police and protesters faced off in tense confrontations in Philadelphia and other cities across the country, cops in Camden took a different tact — they marched alongside demonstrators.
Speaking on CNN Tuesday morning, Camden Police Chief Joe Wysocki said when he found out members of the community wanted to hold a peaceful march over the weekend, he asked for permission to march with them.
“I was welcomed with open arms,” Wysocki said. He and his officers locked arms with protesters and joined the march against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.
“What happened in Minnesota is absolutely horrific, and it bothers every good cop in the country,” Wysocki said. “There’s a knot in everyone’s stomach, every cop in the country. We had to do that.”
“The community chose not to have a violent protest, and the community wants a safer place. That’s the key ingredient,” Wysocki added.
— Rob Tornoe
Polls open for unprecedented primary election, with 77% of Philadelphia’s polling places closed
Pennsylvanians are voting Tuesday in an atmosphere with few precedents — if any.
On top of a pandemic that had already scrambled elections across the country, the vote will come after days of protests over the killing of George Floyd as Minneapolis police knelt on his neck and violent clashes that have added more tension — and left an already stricken Philadelphia smoldering in places.
First the primary was shifted five weeks forward from April 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then the Democratic contest for president effectively ended, with Joe Biden’s victory all but assured. Almost two million Pennsylvanians have requested mail-in ballots. And 77% of Philadelphia’s polling places won’t be open on primary day. It all means it could be days before we have actual results.
— Laura McCrystal, Jonathan Tamari, and Jonathan Lai
South Philly gun store owner shoots and kills potential looter
The owner of a gun store in South Philadelphia shot and killed a potential looter who broke in early Tuesday morning.
A group of three or four people cut the lock and kicked in the door at Firing Line, Inc. on the 1500 block of South Front Street, police told reporters. Owner Greg Isabella heard the individuals walking up the steps to his second floor store, and took matters into his own hands.
“He heard them walking up the steps, and one of the individuals who broke into the property pointed a handgun at him,” Philadelphia police inspector Scott Small told Fox 29. “And that’s when the store owner fired his own weapon, striking the one perpetrator at least one time in the head.”
Medics pronounced the person dead on the scene, and the other two or three individuals fled on foot, Small said.
Small said an individual arrived at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder shortly after the incident, and said it’s a “possibility” the person is connected to the burglary attempt.
— Rob Tornoe
Joe Biden to speak in Philadelphia Tuesday
Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia Tuesday to speak about the protests and violence convulsing the country, his campaign announced Monday night.
Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, will speak on “the civil unrest facing communities across America” his campaign said. It did not provide further details.
The event will be Biden’s first outside of Delaware, and only his fourth stop outside his home since the coronavirus pandemic halted campaigning in March.
Biden’s address will come a day after President Donald Trump delivered a speech from the Rose Garden of the White threatening to deploy the military to crush violent protests and “dominate the streets” if governors don’t act with more force. He labeled violence and looting “acts of domestic terror.”
Biden has struck a far different tone since the protests began rippling across the country. He visited protests in Wilmington, Del., Sunday and met with African American leaders in the city Monday, promising to address institutional racism in his first 100 days in office and expressing sympathy for those protesting police brutality.
“Hate just hides. It doesn’t go away, and when you have somebody in power who breathes oxygen into the hate under the rocks, it comes out from under the rocks,” Biden said Monday.
— Jonathan Tamari
National Guard troops deployed in Philly on Monday as confrontations continued between police and protesters
Hundreds of National Guard troops rolled into Philadelphia to help restore order Monday, even as new and frightening confrontations erupted between police and protesters on a third straight day of unrest.
Fires burned again, and the city remained under curfew following looting and destruction that overtook peaceful demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.A tired Mayor Jim Kenney declared that Philadelphia is “in the middle of one of the biggest crises in the city’s history,” simultaneously beset by civil unrest, a pandemic, economic devastation, and a primary election.
On Monday evening, thousands of marchers moved onto the Vine Street Expressway, stopping traffic on the city’s major east-west thoroughfare. Some lay in the street.Police fired tear gas into the crowd, setting off a blind, chaotic stampede as demonstrators tried to escape, scrambling up walls and steep hills and falling over one another.
“Tear gas! Tear gas!” people shouted as they ran and fell, many digging their hands into the dirt to pull themselves forward.
— Jeff Gammage, Ellie Rushing and Kristen A. Graham