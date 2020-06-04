Latest Scenes from Wednesday’s peaceful protests in Philly
National Guard troops remain in Philadelphia this morning
Following another day of peaceful protests, members of the Pennsylvania National Guard once again stood guard outside City Hall and the Municipal Services Building Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney said he would like for the soldiers to leave Philadelphia, but said they are still needed to help supplement police officers and keep the peace as protests continue in the city.
“I want us to be where we don’t need additional support, but let me be clear — we are not there yet,” Kenney told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “They’ll leave when when we no longer need them.”
“They’re hoping to protect business and commercial corridors, which many members of our business community have requested,” Kenney added. “This frees up the police department resources to support demonstrations, respond to 911 calls, and other critical responses.”
— Rob Tornoe
Frank Rizzo mural in Italian Market to become a ‘blank canvas’
A mural of former Philadelphia Mayor and Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo that has stood in the Italian Market for nearly 25 years is coming down, too.
The S. 9th Street Shopping District, property owners, and the Philadelphia Mural Arts program are working to create a new mural that “better represents” the fabric of the community, the United Merchants of the S. 9th St Business Association said in a statement.
Due to rain in the forecast again Thursday, the Rizzo mural will become “a blank canvas” as soon as possible, the statement said. It will ultimately be replaced by a new mural.
“We agree it is time to replace this long-standing piece of art to begin to heal the Black community, the LGBTQ community and many others,” the Italian Market added.
The mural was painted in 1995, but has been defaced multiple times over the years, painted over with phases such as “END COPS 4EVA,” “FASCISTA,” and “F– POLICE.” After the riots in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017, the painting was defaced with the words “KILL KILLER COPS.”
— Rob Tornoe
More protests planned today in Philly
There are a handful of protests planned today in and around Philadelphia, on what would be the sixth day of demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd.
At 2 p.m., marchers are expected to make their way from Philadelphia Museum of Art to City Hall with demands for Mayor Jim Kenney. At 3 p.m., the Workers World Party are planning a peaceful march on JFK Boulevard beginning at LOVE Park.
At 3:30 p.m., a group of school administrators are planning a silent march beginning at the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators’ offices at 855 North Broad Street.
— Rob Tornoe
National Guard troops being housed at West Chester University
West Chester University is housing Pennsylvania National Guard troops who are serving in Philadelphia, a university vice president said in an email Wednesday night to the institution’s employees.
John Villella, vice president for university affairs and chief of staff, said the guard units are being housed for approximately seven days and are providing all their own needs, including food and sleeping cots.
Villella said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency contacted the State System of Higher Education earlier this week and requested temporary housing for the troops. Villella said the university was unoccupied and under social-distancing protocols, so it agreed to the request.
— Robert Moran
Gov. Wolf marched with protesters in another day of peaceful protests
Hundreds marched through Philadelphia streets and gathered at City Hall and in front of the Art Museum on Wednesday, raising their voices in another day of sustained, nonviolent protest against police brutality.
As passionate demonstrations spurred by the death of George Floyd, the black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, continued across the country, marchers in Philadelphia said they hoped the continuing protests would garner lasting momentum for the fight against systemic racism.
“The protests that happened before this kind of died out, but the rage still stayed inside everyone,” said Jasmine Harvey, 27, referring to demonstrations that followed the deaths of other black people in police custody in recent years. “This time, we’re trying to become a unit, and use our voices and the white voices as our allies.”
In Harrisburg, Gov. Tom Wolf joined hundreds of demonstrators as they marched through the capital city to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. “I’m proud to be here to show my support,” the governor told the crowd. “You’re doing the right thing.”
In response to Floyd’s killing, Democrats in the state House on Tuesday unveiled a package of reform bills that would change Pennsylvania’s deadly force law and ramp up police oversight. The measures are similar to ones introduced after death of Antwon Rose II, an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot by a police officer outside Pittsburgh in 2018. That legislation has since languished in the GOP-controlled General Assembly.
— Justine McDaniel, Anna Orso, Pranshu Verma, Juliana Feliciano Reyes, and Cynthia Fernandez