Latest Norristown superintendent calls teacher’s comments ‘racist’ and ‘deplorable’
A Norristown High School teacher is under fire for a Facebook post describing George Floyd as a “career criminal” and complaining about Western nations being forced to “diversify.”
In the post, which has since been deleted, the teacher said those who think the only difference between races is the color of their skin are “prey to the media-run state” and that white people should be celebrated for ending slavery.
The teacher also cited James Watson, a Nobel Prize-winning DNA scientist who was ostracized by the scientific community after baselessly claiming people in Africa don’t share the same level of intelligence as their Western counterparts.
Norristown Area School District Superintendent Christopher Dormer called the comments in the Facebook post “racist” and “deplorable,” and said the district will take “swift and appropriate action.”
We are appalled that any person would subscribe to these types of thoughts, and it is heartbreaks that in this case, that person is a District employee, responsible for educating our students, Dormer said in a statement. “I want to assure out African-American students in particular that we see you and we hear you. Black Lives Matter, and we will not tolerate this behavior.”
The teacher could not be immediately reached for comment.
— Rob Tornoe
More protests planned in and around Philly today
Demonstrators will protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd for the seventh straight day in Philadelphia on Friday. Among the events planned
At 10 a.m., marchers are expected to make their way from Upsal Station in Mt. Airy down to the intersection of Cresheim Valley Avenue and Germantown Avenue.
At 11 a.m., demonstrators plan to assemble at Philadelphia Police Department headquarters on Race Street, and will make their way all the way down to Washington, D.C. as part of the fourth annual “Stop Killing Us” march.
At 12:30 p.m., Health care workers and medical students plan to kneel at the now-shuttered Hahnemann University Hospital in Center City and walk to Temple.
At 4 p.m., demonstrators in Collingswood, N.J. plan to meet at the Krispy Kreme at Haddon St. and Cuthbert Blvd. and walk to Knight Park. Protesters are asking residents to step onto their lawns to light a candle and hold a sign for racial justice at 6:30 p.m.
— Rob Tornoe
Officials offer proposed reforms in response to protests
On the sixth day of protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, Philadelphia marchers demanded a set of police reforms, and state and local officials offered their most concrete responses yet to the demonstrations.
Mayor Jim Kenney said the city had heard their “cries of anguish” and vowed “to do better," while Gov. Tom Wolf said he would push for legislative police reform and establish a commission to investigate alleged misconduct by the Pennsylvania State Police and other law enforcement agencies under his purview.
In Philadelphia, protesters presented their most unified front yet as they marched from the Art Museum to Independence Mall and back again on another hot day. The marches, like those the two previous days, were peaceful. Police Commissioner Daniel Outlaw said 755 people had been arrested since Saturday, 492 of which were code violations for curfew.
Saying the voices of the thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets every day since Saturday had “led us to this point,” Kenney announced he would form a steering committee to help the city move toward reconciliation with residents. He and Commissioner Outlaw announced they were taking a pledge to address police use-of-force policies in Philadelphia.
— Justine McDaniel, Oona Goodin-Smith, Laura McCrystal and Samantha Melamed