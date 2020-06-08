Latest Philly officer facing assault charges turns himself in
Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. surrendered himself Monday to face aggravated assault and other charges stemming from a series of viral videos that emerged last week depicting him beating a Temple University student and other protesters during demonstrations.
Dozens of officers — both in and out of uniform — gathered outside of Lodge 5 of the Fraternal Order of Police on Monday in a show of support.
They applauded him as he left the lodge escorted by his lawyer Fortunato Perri Jr. and police union head John McNesby just after 8:30 a.m. to an SUV waiting to drive him to the police district. By 9, he had arrived to be booked, processed and arraigned.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw pulled Bologna from street duty and promised a methodical and thorough internal affairs investigation on Friday. But District Attorney Larry Krasner announced within hours his office would be charging Bologna with a crime.
The move has drawn sharp criticism from police union head John McNesby, who has defended Bologna as one of the most dedicated officers on the force.
— Jeremy Roebuck
Armed man crashes into barricade, shoots Seattle protester
An armed driver barreled toward a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, shooting one demonstrator before ultimately surrendering to police, according to authorities and video footage of the incident.
The violence interrupted a peaceful protest in the name of George Floyd near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Videos showed protesters appearing to chase after a black Honda Civic as it sped down the street toward a larger crowd, slowing just as it crashed into a metal barrier near an intersection. One protester caught up to the vehicle, video by the Seattle Times shows. The man appeared to try to reach inside the driver’s side window, when a shot rang out.
Seattle police said the unidentified suspect is in custody and that a gun was recovered from the scene. The Seattle Fire Department said the 27-year-old victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
— Washington Post
Protest planned in Collingswood Monday afternoon
High school students in Collingswood, N.J. are planning a peaceful protest Monday to honor those lost to police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
Demonstrators are planning to meet at the Krispy Kreme at the corner of Haddon and Collings Avenues beginning at 4 p.m., and march to Knight Park in front of Colingswood High School. According to organizers, the march will end with speakers, poetry, song, and a silent moment that will last eight minutes, 46 seconds.
— Rob Tornoe
Temple ‘extremely disturbed’ after video shows Philly officer hitting student
Temple University said it is “extremely disturbed” over a video that shows a Philadelphia police officer hitting Temple engineering student Evan Gorski during an off-campus protest last week.
Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. faces felony aggravated assault charges and has been removed from street duty after a video surfaced showing him striking Gorski sharply on or near his head and tackling him, while another officer presses Gorski’s face to the pavement by placing his knee on the back of his head and neck.
“…we were extremely disturbed by the violent treatment of a Temple student by a Philadelphia Police officer during a recent off-campus protest. We have reached out to the student and will continue to support him throughout this process," Temple president Richard M. Englert, Provost JoAnne A. Epps, and Executive Vice President Kevin G. Clark said in a statement Sunday night.
Temple University leaders Sunday night pledged to arrange meetings with city police to discuss student concerns about police behavior. But the university said it would not sever ties with the city Police Department as leaders of the university’s student government requested last week.
“Shared responsibilities and patrols among the Temple Police Department, our Allied Universal security partners, and the Philadelphia Police Department help keep us safe by providing effective layers of service and protection for the Temple community and residents in nearby neighborhoods,” the officials said.
— Susan Snyder
Murphy marched with New Jersey protesters on Sunday
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy, joined protesters participating in two separate marches on Sunday, donning a face masks in photos shared on his social media accounts.
Murphy said he was invited to a protest in Westfield by Nala Angella Scott, a high school junior and the march’s organizer who wrote a letter to the governor about the struggle growing up a black woman in a “predominately white town.” In a tweet, Murphy called Scott’s letter “heartbreaking and powerful.”
“’I’m in awe of Nala’s courage — the same courage we’re seeing from young people across our nation,” Murphy wrote. “But I’m angry and devastated that we live in a nation where they have to protest for their right to live.”
— Rob Tornoe
The ninth day of protests in Philly ended peacefully Sunday
Protests ignited by the police killing of George Floyd continued across the Philadelphia region for a ninth straight day on Sunday, all of them peaceful and smaller than during previous days of contention and violence.
The city ended its nightly curfew for the first time in eight days. Hundreds gathered in Malcom X Park in West Philadelphia, dancing as musicians sang, “We are our liberation.” And the controversial, three-story mural of former Mayor Frank Rizzo disappeared from South Philadelphia, covered by a fresh coat of gray paint.
“I hope that people who were offended by it find some peace,” said Larry Fein, 52, who was shopping there.
Gorgeous, sunny skies and comfortable temperatures presided over a lower-key set of demonstrations on Sunday, the day after thousands in Philadelphia joined a massive, peaceful protest to demand an end to racism and to declare that Black Lives Matter.
— Jeff Gammage, Patricia Madej, Jacob Adelman, and Juliana Feliciano Reyes