Latest South Jersey cop, who has worked for 9 different police departments, charged over pepper spray incident
A 31-year-old Woodlynne Borough police officer has been charged with assault for using pepper spray on two people without provocation last week, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.
Ryan Dubiel of Wenonah was charged with two counts of simple assault in the June 4 incident. The Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that video recorded of the afternoon incident shows “that at the time of the OC spray deployment, the individuals were not observed physically resisting or attempting to harm others or themselves.” OC stands for oleoresin capsicum, oil found in a pepper.
Dubiel, who has worked for the Woodlynne Police Department for 10 months, was suspended without pay. The Prosecutor’s Office noted this is the ninth police department in which Dubiel has served.
“Our Special Prosecutions Unit received the Internal Affairs complaint against Dubiel on June 5 and immediately began collecting all of the evidence to conduct a thorough and impartial review of the complaint,” said acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer in a statement. “After careful review, it was clear Dubiel’s actions are not consistent with the State of New Jersey use-of-force policy.”
— Robert Moran
More protests planned in Philadelphia today
On what will be the 13th-straight day of protests in and around Philadelphia, a couple of demonstrations are planned in the city Thursday. They include:
- 12 p.m.: A Black Lives Matter car caravan and socially-distanced march for justice is scheduled to start at the intersection of Broad Street and Spring Garden Street and march towards the Chamber of Commerce at 200 S. Broad Street.
- 1:30 p.m.: Demonstrators plan to meet at Logan Circle for a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest.
- 6 p.m.: Demonstrators plan to take a knee in solidarity in the honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Aubrey at the Wharton Square Playground at 23rd Street and Wharton Street.
— Rob Tornoe
NASCAR driver says he’s quitting after Confederate flag banned from races
Ray Ciccarelli, a part-time NASCAR driver in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, announced he plans to part ways with the sport over its decision to ban the Confederate flag and allow racers to kneel during the national anthem.
“i don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love,” Ciccarelli wrote in a Facebook post that has since been removed. “I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn't make them a racist all you are doing is f---ing one group to cater to another and i ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!!”
“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement on Wednesday. “The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”
— Rob Tornoe
Mayor Kenney authorized use of tear gas; protests continue but crowds decreasing
Mayor Jim Kenney and other top city officials authorized the use of tear gas to control the crowds as protests escalated in West Philadelphia on May 31, Managing Director Brian Abernathy said during a City Council budget hearing Wednesday.
That broad authorization came the day after Center City first erupted with violence and looting following a large but peaceful demonstration.
The decision of whether and when to use “less than lethal munitions,” which includes tear gas, was left to police supervisors on the ground, Abernathy said. Kenney was not involved in specifically authorizing the use of tear gas on protesters who marched onto Interstate 676 on June 1, a city spokesperson said, and learned of the incident shortly after it happened.
The hearing unfolded amid the 12th day of protests in Philadelphia spurred by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrations have been peaceful for several days, and crowds have decreased in number since Saturday, when thousands of peaceful marchers filled the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
The Pennsylvania National Guard, which had been deployed in the city since June 1, packed up to leave but would “remain on call,” a city spokesperson said Wednesday.
— Robert Moran