Latest Despite rumors, ‘End Racism Now’ painting not erased from street overnight
“End Racism Now” was the message demonstrators in Fishtown had for the city on Tuesday, painting the words in bold yellow letters on Girard Avenue, just outside Philadelphia police’s 26th District headquarters. It was also near the same spot where protesters and neighborhood men armed with bats faced off during the first weekend of protests.
“They’re Fishtown. I don’t want to get rid of them, but let’s change their hearts,” organizer John Brice, a pastor at St. James United Methodist Church, told reporters Tuesday. “Let’s just change on the heart of our neighbors so we can change the heart of the neighborhood.”
Overnight, the city’s fire department cleared off the paint on the trolley tracks in the street, but the phrase remains painted on the street Wednesday morning, despite rumors on social media it had been washed away.
Brice, who helped organize the event, told the Inquirer the “End Racism Now” painting was only temporary because he couldn’t get a permit in time to make it permanent. Brice also said the protest was not driven by the police, and thinks it’s better to attempt to have conversations with officers than to shame and ostracize them.
— Erin McCarthy and Rob Tornoe
More protests planned in and around Philadelphia on Wednesday
On what will be the 12th-straight day of protests in and around Philadelphia, several demonstrations are planned near the city Wednesday. They include:
- 4 p.m.: Bethune Elementary School teachers are planning a protest against high levels of airborne asbestos there and at other city schools.
- 5:30 p.m.: Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of Lansdowne Borough Hall in Lansdowne, Pa.
- 6:30 p.m.: A Black Lives Matter protest and candlelight vigil beginning at the World Harvest Christian Center at 7201 Westfield Ave. in Pennsauken, N.J.
— Rob Tornoe
N.J. corrections officer suspended for apparently mocking George Floyd’s death
A New Jersey corrections officer has been suspended after video was posted online of two men — one kneeling on the other’s neck, apparently mocking the death of George Floyd — at a protest march on Monday in Gloucester County.
The other man involved in the incident was an employee of FedEx, the company confirmed. On Tuesday night, FedEx said in a statement that he no longer worked there because of the video. Earlier in the day the company said the man, who was not identified, had been removed from all work duties and the incident was under internal investigation.
During the march in support of Black Lives Matter, a small group of counterprotesters are seen on the side of the road in Franklin Township with a Trump campaign banner, several American flags and a variation known as the “thin blue line” flag, and a sign that reads: “All Lives Matter.” In a video shared on Instagram, the man kneeling is seen yelling at the protesters as they pass.
— Robert Moran