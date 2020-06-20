The president prepared to gather his supporters in a 19,000-seat indoor arena as new cases of the virus mounted in Tulsa. The event was able to proceed after the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid to require the venue, the BOK Center, to enforce social-distancing guidelines spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and endorsed by members of the president’s own coronavirus task force. His campaign said it would take the temperatures of attendees and hand out masks but not require them.