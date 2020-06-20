Latest Trump set to rally supporters in Tulsa as coronavirus cases spike, protests continue
A boisterous rally reigniting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. An unremitting pandemic. And persistent protests over racial injustice and police brutality.
On Saturday, the three are set to collide in Tulsa, Okla., where Trump is scheduled to hold his first campaign rally since the coronavirus brought much of public life to a standstill in March.
The president prepared to gather his supporters in a 19,000-seat indoor arena as new cases of the virus mounted in Tulsa. The event was able to proceed after the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid to require the venue, the BOK Center, to enforce social-distancing guidelines spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and endorsed by members of the president’s own coronavirus task force. His campaign said it would take the temperatures of attendees and hand out masks but not require them.
The rally is set to unfold as the city’s coronavirus cases topped 2,000 and as protests continued there — and across the country — sparked by the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. It is scheduled for the day after Juneteenth, the informal holiday recognizing the delayed emancipation of enslaved Blacks in Texas.
— Washington Post
Several Philly-area marches and protests planned for Saturday
Saturday marks the 22nd consecutive day of protests in Philadelphia since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Here are some of the numerous events planned:
- 10 a.m.: We Pray Philadelphia, a peaceful prayer rally at City Hall.
- Noon: A Black Lives Matter march at Glenolden Park in Glenolden Borough, Delaware County.
- Noon: Shout-out for Justice at Germantown Avenue and Schoolhouse Lane in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.
- Noon: March to Rename Taney Street at Markward Playground near Pine Street and Taney Street in Philadelphia. Taney Street is named for Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney, who wrote the 1857 decision in Dred Scott v. Sandford ruling that Blacks were not citizens.
- 1 p.m.: #SayHerName March for Justice with New Voices, a group committed to the health of Black women. The group will march in honor of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in Louisville in March, and Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, a transgender woman whose dismembered body was found in the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia last week. The march will start at 56th and Chestnut Streets and continue to Malcolm X Park.
- 6 p.m.: SpeakOut! No Fascist USA, a rally protesting the leadership of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Dilworth Park.
— Laura McCrystal
Photos: How Philadelphia celebrated Juneteenth
— Inquirer staff photographers
Juneteenth celebrations fill the city and region, alongside protests against brutality and racism
With drumbeats and claps, fists in the air, hundreds marched through the heart of Philadelphia on Friday in celebration of Juneteenth, shouting, “Black lives matter! Black lives matter!”
Their chants filled city streets on the 155th anniversary of the day the last enslaved Black people in the United States learned they were free — and on the 21st day since this summer’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice began in Philadelphia.
“It’s incredibly emotional, it’s incredibly powerful. It’s something that’s owed to my ancestors,” said Caroline Dorsey, who demonstrated with her family at Eakins Oval and was glad the city had declared Juneteenth a holiday this year. “To have June 19 celebrated at such a massive level in the city of Philadelphia, the city that is my home ... words can’t describe how proud I am.”
— Justine McDaniel, Julie Shaw, Oona Goodin-Smith