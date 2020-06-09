Latest Poll: Big majorities support protests, say police need to change
Americans overwhelmingly support the nationwide protests that have taken place in Philadelphia and elsewhere since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and they say police forces have not done enough to ensure that blacks are treated equally to whites, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll.
More than 2 in 3 Americans (69%) now say the killing of Floyd represents a broader problem within law enforcement, compared with fewer than 1 in 3 (29%) who say the Minneapolis killing is an isolated incident. Six years ago, following police killings of unarmed black men in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York, just 43% described those deaths as indicative of broader problems in policing.
Overall, 74% of Americans say they support the protests that have been carried out in cities and towns across the country. 87% of Democrats saying they support them, along with 76% of independents. Among Republicans, the majority — 53% — also back the protests.
“[President Trump] is way on the wrong side of the growing national consensus that evidences a big shift in attitudes among whites, including Republicans,”said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School. “Even the GOP consensus is splintering.”
— The Washington Post
Petition against ‘militarized’ policing at Penn surpasses 10,000 signatures
A petition calling on the University of Pennsylvania to end what organizers call a campus “police state” has surpassed 10,000 signatures Sunday.
Toorjo Ghose, an associate professor in the School of Social Policy and Practice, started the Change.org petition against “militarized” policing after the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.
The petition calls out practices including “racially biased surveillance, reporting, arrest practices, the advocacy of militarized models of campus policing, and the implementation of policing measures that cut Penn off from the communities surrounding it.”
— Valerie Russ
More demonstrations planned in and around Philadelphia Tuesday
On what will be the 11th straight day of protests in and around Philadelphia, several demonstrations are planned across the city Tuesday. They include:
- 10:30 a.m.: Philadelphia sanitation workers plan to rally at City Hall.
- 11:00 a.m.: Justice for George Floyd rally in Clark Park at 4300 Baltimore Avenue.
- 1:30 p.m.: March for the abolition of oppressive systems, which will walk from 49th Street and Baltimore Ave. to Philadelphia police headquarters.
- 5:30 p.m.: Justice for George Floyd protest in Northeast Philadelphia at 500 Rhawn Street.
- 7:00 p.m.: Community vigil for justice in Trevose, Pa., meeting at Linconia Tabernacle at 2460 Paris Avenue.
— Rob Tornoe
Philly City Council calls for police reforms; public defenders march
A few hundred demonstrators took to city streets for a 10th day on Monday, with Philadelphia public defenders and other supporters walking as part of coordinated marches by public defenders nationwide. It was the second night in a row that Philadelphia did not impose a curfew.
As Democrats in Harrisburg attempted to persuade their Republican counterparts to allow police reform legislation to move forward, Philadelphia City Council called on Mayor Jim Kenney to enact 15 specific changes in the city’s police department, including “fully resourced, independent police oversight” and changing the police arbitration process.
The protesters marching with the Defender Association of Philadelphia asked the city to invest in the Public Defender’s Office instead of the Police Department, give public defenders overtime pay, end solitary confinement in juvenile detention, and end mass incarceration.
As protests and pressure continue across the country in the wake of Floyd’s death, and a majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged to disband that city’s police department and create a new system, Democrats in Congress introduced a bill aimed at national reform. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Joe Biden said the Democratic presidential candidate supports reforms but not defunding police.
A petition against “militarized” policing at the University of Pennsylvania, calling on the school to end what organizers called a campus “police state,” gained more than 10,000 signatures in the last week. The university disagreed with the petition’s premise, and a spokesperson Monday said the school has “one of the finest university police departments in the country.”
— Justine McDaniel, Ellie Rushing and Sean Collins Walsh