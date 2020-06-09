Latest N.J. Gov. Murphy says he doesn’t endorse defunding the police
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he understood why protesters are pushing for police defunding in light of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. But he didn’t endorse the move himself.
“I recognize the passion around this right now, around the notion of defunding police,” the governor said. “To me, it’s 'What’s the ultimate end state? What are we trying to get to?’ I think we are trying to get to law enforcement and community relations that are defined by words like transparency and accountability and trust.”
He added: “The budget screams out, ‘What do you care about?’ It’s got to be education, healthcare, all the things we do to lift our communities up.”
— Erin McCarthy
Kenney will eliminate $19 million increase to the PPD’s budget
Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday that he will eliminate a $19 million increase to Philadelphia’s police department budget and take other steps toward reform, including creating a permanent civilian oversight commission, increasing transparency, and diversifying the police force.
Kenney defended his track record since he took office in 2016, but said he has listened to protesters, activists, and elected officials since protests began in Philadelphia 10 days ago over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“This moment is a beginning,” Kenney said.
The city will also seek changes to the police contract – such as requiring officers to live in the city – make contract negotiations more transparent, seek reforms through state legislation, and change internal affairs investigations, Kenney said.
“This dialogue and process won’t be easy, but for the first time in our nation’s stories history, I hope that we have real, honest conversations about race and policing,” Kenney said in a written statement.
Kenney did not specify Tuesday what he would cut from the police budget to reduce the department’s funding, saying only that he would work with City Council to do so. Currently, 96% of the $760 million he proposed for the department in the next fiscal year would cover payroll.
Kenney said he would reduce the department to its funding levels for the current fiscal year, in which the city budgeted $741 million for the police department. The department is expected to end the year over budget, according to budget projections, spending nearly $749 million.
And the city has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the police union that includes raises for officers.
— Laura McCrystal
Kenney says he is ‘not an advocate’ for defunding the police
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he “is not an advocate” of “defunding police,” although he acknowledged Tuesday that polls show a vast majority of Americans are unhappy with law enforcement’s response to protests.
“What we saw around the country last week was a disgrace when it came to some police responses, including here, so that’s part of the issue that needs to be addressed directly,” he said after visiting a COVID-19 testing site at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
“The other part is — what do police do? What is their role in society? Is it responding to mental health issues? Responding to domestic disputes? Responding to high-level crime? We’ve got to figure it out.”
Councilperson Cherelle Parker, who also attended the press conference, which was unrelated to policing, said her constituents in the 9th District do not want officers to disappear, they want accountability.
"They are talking about accountability. They are talking about an independent oversight board that has teeth,” she said. “We just need to make sure that when they come, there’s transparency and there’s accountability and there is no abuse and use of force.”
— Wendy Ruderman
Police Athletic League removes Frank Rizzo’s name from community center
The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia last week removed former police commissioner and mayor Frank Rizzo’s name from its community center in Port Richmond, saying it wants “to ensure all children and families feel welcome.”
It’s the third example of a public or quasi-public entity distancing itself from the former mayor, whose tenure as head of police in Philadelphia was marked by a law-and-order attitude that manifested in police brutality aimed at black communities, often with little accountability.
What makes PAL’s move unique is the group’s affiliation with the same police department Rizzo led in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
“We want there to be as few barriers or concerns on the minds of children or families coming to this PAL center or any other PAL center,” said Ted Qualli, executive director of PAL of Philadelphia.
The officials removed the sign that read “Frank L. Rizzo PAL Center” on Thursday shortly after the vote of the executive committee, made up of about 20 community members and business leaders. It’s now called “the 24th PAL," as it’s within the 24th police district.
— Anna Orso
Clark Park rally gives families an opportunity to speak about racial injustice with their children
Dozens of families gathered in Clark Park Tuesday afternoon to rally for justice for George Floyd. They embraced each other on the pavement, or sprawled out on blankets in the grass, creating a relaxed atmosphere focused on talking to children about speaking up and out against racism.
Tiffany Jenkins, her partner Jared, and their 2-year-old son Jonah made a sign together that read: “This is 4: My dad, my brothers, my husband, my son, myself.”
“Knowing that we have to prepare for this in the future is daunting,” Tiffany Jenkins said, referring to future conversations on race and injustice with their son.
“It’s kind of a balance of breaking their innocence and keeping them informed,” Jared added.
Growing up, Erin Bailey and Freeda Peoples said they didn’t have many conversations about race with their families. They attended Tuesday’s rally with their child, Zeda.
“Even if, as adults you’re in a place where you’re just learning,” Peoples said, “that’s OK. You can learn together.”
Kea Banks attended with her two children to show support for the cause. She said her family watched the Sesame Street special together to talk about racism and the past week’s events. The Clark Park rally gave them another opportunity to talk.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Photos: Philly sanitation workers rally for safer work conditions
— Jessica Griffin
Watch live: Funeral service for George Floyd in Houston underway
HOUSTON — George Floyd’s body arrived at a Houston church Tuesday for a private funeral, to be followed by burial, capping six days of mourning for the black man whose death inspired a global reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice.
Floyd, 46, was to be laid to rest next to his mother in the suburb of Pearland. He cried out for his mother as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck May 25.
A livestream for his funeral began at noon at Houston’s Fountain of Praise Church and is now underway. The service began with a gospel performance by Rhonda Mclemore and the Houston Ensemble.
About 6,000 people attended a public memorial Monday in Houston, where Floyd grew up. Under a blazing Texas sun, mourners wearing T-shirts with his picture or “I Can’t Breathe” — the words he uttered as he lay pinned to the pavement for what prosecutors say was 8 minutes, 46 seconds — waited for hours to pay their respects. Floyd’s body lay in an open gold-colored casket.
— Associated Press
Families rally in Clark Park to support the Black Lives Matter movement
Dozens of families gathered in Clark Park Tuesday afternoon to call for justice for George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody, marking the 11th-straight day of protests across the city.
The “Justice for George - Family Edition” rally began at 11:30 a.m. in the West Philadelphia park. Families gathered with signs and their children in strollers.
“If my life matters, make some noise,” said speaker Mike West. “If black lives matter, make some noise. But for all the noise George Floyd made, they still hurt him.”
“This is not a black issue, it’s not a white issue, it’s a human issue,” another speaker said. “You can start small by speaking up when your aunt says something racist at a dinner table and telling her it’s not right."
Children held their own signs to show support. Four-year-old Abdul Kane of Southwest Philadelphia stood in front of the crowd, holding his homemade sign high.
“Black lives matter!” he cheered.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Sanitation workers rally at Love Park for better protections at work
About 150 sanitation workers, other city workers, and their supporters gathered at Love Park Tuesday afternoon to rally for better personal protective equipment, hazard pay, and coronavirus testing for Philadelphia’s municipal sanitation workers, who are predominantly black.
“When city workers are under attack, what do we do? Stand up and fight back!” the demonstrators chanted as about a dozen police officers stand by watching.
While the rally, which was organized by union AFSCME District Council Local 427, was not explicitly focused on police violence or Black Lives Matter, its timing made it hard to ignore the parallels. The rally called attention to the fact that workers’ rights — especially black workers’ rights — are part of nationwide protests that seek to protect the lives of black Americans.
One sanitation worker at the rally described the difficulties of social distancing on the truck. He said he couldn’t work for a month after being diagnosed with COVID-19, which was hard because “we make most of our money on overtime."
Omar Salaam, business agent for the sanitation workers union, said the city tried to intimidate workers by threatening to fire them if they took an unauthorized absence to attend the rally. He printed out the letter from Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams.
Councilmembers Helen Gym and Kenyatta Johnson made appearances and talked about not forgetting that sanitation workers, as essential workers, continue risking their lives to clean the city.
— Juliana Feliciano Reyes
Chef at popular Queen Village restaurant leaving after racist social media posts
Scott Schroeder, chef and co-owner of Hungry Pigeon, indicated he will part ways with the popular Queen Village restaurant after former staff denounced “his anti-black rhetoric as well as his recent lashing out at former employees" last week, leading to broader backlash in the Philadelphia community.
Employees at the restaurant cited a string of posts on Schroeder’s now-deleted Instagram account, including one that read “Thank you Black America. You had me at hip hop and fried chicken.” It also described the chef disparaging former employees and protestors on social media, which staffers wrote did not come as a surprise “given his bullyish behavior in the workplace.”
“I need to get away from the restaurant industry,” Schroeder said Monday. “I don’t know if that’s forever. I’m going to think about all that’s happened. For now, I’m going to do something more meaningful and helpful to underprivileged people.”
— Jenn Ladd
National Guard troops remain in Philadelphia, unclear when they’ll leave
Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard remained stationed outside City Hall and the Municipal Services Building Tuesday morning, even as peaceful protests throughout the city have begun to decrease in size.
The National Guard was deployed to Philadelphia in the early-morning hours on June 1, following a weekend of violence and looting. Since then, protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful.
“We continue to evaluate this on a day-to-day basis,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said Tuesday.
Last week, Mayor Jim Kenney said troops have been deployed to free up police officers to support demonstrations and respond to 911 calls, among other things.
“I want us to be where we don’t need additional support, but let me be clear — we are not there yet,” Kenney told reporters during a Wednesday news conference. “They’ll leave when we no longer need them.”
— Rob Tornoe
Ex-cop who killed black teen loses job at Rowan University
Following a Change.org petition, a retired New Jersey police officer who killed a black teenager 26 years ago will lose his job at Rowan University.
Peter Amico, the university’s director of the university’s emergency management office, fatally shot 14-year-old Eltarmaine “L.T.” Sanders on April 17, 1994. Police said Sanders charged Amico with a knife, but other witnesses — including the teen’s mother and cousin — disputed the officer’s account, sparking nightly vigils and protests.
A grand jury declined to indict Amico, and the Department of Justice chose not to take action on possible civil rights violations. Amico retired from the Glassboro Police Department in 2009.
On Monday night, Rowan University President Ali Houshmand said in a statement that amid a “national spotlight on social justice and police matters,” the school will not reappoint Amico at its Wednesday Board of Trustees meeting.
“Given the circumstances of Amico’s employment prior to serving at the University and the necessarily painstaking evaluation of Rowan’s institutional commitment to racial justice and equity, Amico’s employment will be discontinued,” Houshmand said in a statement.
“As a University, we believe black lives matter. We are looking hard at our own organization, our policies, structure and culture. We found we have work to do,” Houshmand added. “I am sure some of it will be more difficult and uncomfortable than we can imagine. We will be transparent in our transformation and look for opportunities to engage with the University community to bring about much-needed change."
Amico could not immediately be reached for comment.
— Rob Tornoe
Poll: Big majorities support protests, say police need to change
Americans overwhelmingly support the nationwide protests that have taken place in Philadelphia and elsewhere since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and they say police forces have not done enough to ensure that blacks are treated equally to whites, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll.
More than 2 in 3 Americans (69%) now say the killing of Floyd represents a broader problem within law enforcement, compared with fewer than 1 in 3 (29%) who say the Minneapolis killing is an isolated incident. Six years ago, following police killings of unarmed black men in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York, just 43% described those deaths as indicative of broader problems in policing.
Overall, 74% of Americans say they support the protests that have been carried out in cities and towns across the country. 87% of Democrats saying they support them, along with 76% of independents. Among Republicans, the majority — 53% — also back the protests.
“[President Trump] is way on the wrong side of the growing national consensus that evidences a big shift in attitudes among whites, including Republicans,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School. “Even the GOP consensus is splintering.”
— Washington Post
Petition calls on Penn to end support for ‘militarized’ policing
A petition calling on the University of Pennsylvania to end what organizers call a campus “police state” has surpassed 10,000 signatures Sunday.
Toorjo Ghose, an associate professor in the School of Social Policy and Practice, started the Change.org petition against “militarized” policing after the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.
The petition calls out practices including “racially biased surveillance, reporting, arrest practices, the advocacy of militarized models of campus policing, and the implementation of policing measures that cut Penn off from the communities surrounding it.”
— Valerie Russ
More demonstrations planned in and around Philadelphia Tuesday
On what will be the 11th-straight day of protests in and around Philadelphia, several demonstrations are planned across the city Tuesday. They include:
- 10:30 a.m.: Philadelphia sanitation workers plan to rally at City Hall
- 11:00 a.m.: Justice for George Floyd rally in Clark Park at 4300 Baltimore Ave.
- 1:30 p.m.: March for the abolition of oppressive systems, which will walk from 49th Street and Baltimore Avenue to Philadelphia Police Headquarters.
- 5:30 p.m.: Justice for George Floyd protest in Northeast Philadelphia at 500 Rhawn St.
- 7:00 p.m.: Community vigil for justice in Trevose, Bucks County, meeting at Linconia Tabernacle at 2460 Paris Ave.
— Rob Tornoe
Philly City Council calls for police reforms; public defenders march
A few hundred demonstrators took to city streets for a 10th day on Monday, with Philadelphia public defenders and other supporters walking as part of coordinated marches by public defenders nationwide. It was the second night in a row that Philadelphia did not impose a curfew.
As Democrats in Harrisburg attempted to persuade their Republican counterparts to allow police reform legislation to move forward, Philadelphia City Council called on Mayor Jim Kenney to enact 15 specific changes in the city’s police department, including “fully resourced, independent police oversight” and changing the police arbitration process.
The protesters marching with the Defender Association of Philadelphia asked the city to invest in the Public Defender’s Office instead of the Police Department, give public defenders overtime pay, end solitary confinement in juvenile detention, and end mass incarceration.
As protests and pressure continue across the country in the wake of Floyd’s death, and a majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged to disband that city’s police department and create a new system, Democrats in Congress introduced a bill aimed at national reform. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Joe Biden said the Democratic presidential candidate supports reforms but not defunding police.
A petition against “militarized” policing at the University of Pennsylvania, calling on the school to end what organizers called a campus “police state,” gained more than 10,000 signatures in the last week. The university disagreed with the petition’s premise, and a spokesperson Monday said the school has “one of the finest university police departments in the country.”
— Justine McDaniel, Ellie Rushing and Sean Collins Walsh