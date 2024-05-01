Penn president orders protesters to vacate 'immediately'; police arrive after clashes at UCLA; Columbia calls in the NYPD

Penn president orders protesters to vacate 'immediately'

University of Pennsylvania officials said Tuesday that they were pursuing possible disciplinary action against pro-Palestinian protesters who have defied repeated orders to end their encampment, which showed every indication of extending to a seventh day on Wednesday.

“We have clearly communicated to the protesters in the encampment that they are in violation of the university’s policies,” Penn said in a statement, adding that any offenders, including faculty or staff, would be subject to “disciplinary processes.”