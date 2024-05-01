Penn president orders protesters to vacate 'immediately'; police arrive after clashes at UCLA; Columbia calls in the NYPD
Protests at Penn calling for the university to divest from any investments in the Israel-Hamas war are entering their seventh day.
Protests over the Israel-Hamas war have escalated at college campuses across the country. Hundreds of people have been arrested.
A tent encampment at the University of Pennsylvania is entering its seventh day, ignoring orders from school administrators to disband.
The protesters are calling for Penn to disclose its financial holdings, divest from any investments in the war, and provide amnesty for pro-Palestinian students facing discipline over past protests.
In New York City, police cleared out protesters from an occupied building on the campus of Columbia University. Police also broke up violent clashes between protesters at UCLA.
Penn president orders protesters to vacate 'immediately'
University of Pennsylvania officials said Tuesday that they were pursuing possible disciplinary action against pro-Palestinian protesters who have defied repeated orders to end their encampment, which showed every indication of extending to a seventh day on Wednesday.
“We have clearly communicated to the protesters in the encampment that they are in violation of the university’s policies,” Penn said in a statement, adding that any offenders, including faculty or staff, would be subject to “disciplinary processes.”
NYPD clears pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia campus
Police burst into a building at Columbia University Tuesday night that pro-Palestinian protesters took over and broke up a demonstration that had paralyzed the school while inspiring others.
New York City officers entered Columbia’s campus after the university requested help, according to a statement released by a spokesperson. A tent encampment on the school’s grounds was cleared, along with Hamilton Hall where a stream of officers used a ladder to climb through a second-floor window. Protesters seized the hall at the Ivy League school about 20 hours earlier.
'Absolutely abhorrent': Police arrive after clashes on UCLA's campus
Dueling groups of protesters clashed Wednesday at the University of California, Los Angeles, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another.
After a couple of hours of scuffles between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators at UCLA, police wearing helmets and face shields formed lines and slowly separated the groups. That appeared to quell the violence.