Latest Poll: Vast majority of Americans oppose Capitol attack; smaller majority think Trump should be disqualified from future service for inciting it
The vast majority of Americans say they oppose the actions of the rioters who stormed and ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, while smaller majorities say President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the attack and that he should be removed from office and disqualified from serving again, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Even as the findings are sharply partisan, over half of Americans — and 1 in 8 Republicans — say Trump should be criminally charged for his role in the attacks.
The president also comes in for broad criticism over his repeated and baseless assertions that the November election was rigged and tainted by widespread fraud. By a margin of more than 2 to 1, Americans say the president has acted irresponsibly in his statements and actions since the election.
The survey underscores that Trump will leave office next week on a sour note in the eyes of a majority of the country, with his approval rating tumbling to near the lowest points of his presidency. The findings mean that as he concludes his single term in office, Trump is judged worse than other recent past presidents when they left office.
Nonetheless, the president continues to enjoy strong support from Republicans, among whom a clear majority agree with his false claims about what happened in November, oppose his removal from office and believe Republican elected officials should continue to follow his lead in the future.
— Washington Post
At least 21 former or current U.S. military or law enforcement were at Capitol siege, with more under investigation
As President Donald Trump’s supporters massed outside the Capitol last week and sang the national anthem, a line of men wearing olive-drab helmets and body armor trudged purposefully up the marble stairs in a single-file line, each man holding the jacket collar of the one ahead.
The formation, known as “Ranger File,” is standard operating procedure for a combat team that is “stacking up” to breach a building — instantly recognizable to any U.S. soldier or Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was a chilling sign that many at the vanguard of the mob that stormed the seat of American democracy either had military training or were trained by those who did.
An Associated Press review of public records, social media posts and videos shows at least 21 current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement have been identified as being at or near the Capitol riot, with more than a dozen others under investigation but not yet named. In many cases, those who stormed the Capitol appeared to employ tactics, body armor and technology such as two-way radio headsets that were similar to those of the very police they were confronting.
Experts in homegrown extremism have warned for years about efforts by far-right militants and white-supremacist groups to radicalize and recruit people with military and law enforcement training, and they say the Jan. 6 insurrection that left five people dead saw some of their worst fears realized.
— Associated Press
Authorities in Pa. and N.J. say they’re ‘over-preparing’ for threats to state capitals this weekend
Law enforcement in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey are bracing for violence following the FBI’s bulletin Monday warning of demonstrations this weekend through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. They warned at least one group was calling for supporters to “storm” government buildings, and far-right extremists are threatening a repeat of last week’s insurrection that left five dead.
New Jersey authorities say they’re “over-preparing” and that a flier online urged armed protests at specific state capitals Sunday, including Trenton. Jared Maples, director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, said in a statement the unit is “taking proactive steps to halt possible attempts at violence” and Gov. Phil Murphy told those interested in peacefully protesting: “This is a bad week to be out there.”
Officials in Pennsylvania haven’t identified specific threats to Harrisburg, but Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering the Capitol to close Tuesday, when three statewide officials are to be sworn in, and Wednesday, Biden’s inauguration. The Capitol complex has been generally closed to the public amid the pandemic, and the state Senate said its offices would close Saturday through Wednesday.
The administration activated 450 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard to assist State Police, Capitol Police, and Harrisburg Police in securing government buildings and other potential targets across the commonwealth. Police plan to close streets around the Capitol ahead of any demonstrations, and State Police are providing aviation support in the form of helicopters and drones.
— Anna Orso