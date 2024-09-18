Latino actors Liza Colón-Zayas and Anthony Ramos expected to join Tim Walz at Allentown rally Saturday

The Bear actress Liza Colón-Zayas should be celebrating her historic Emmy victory. Instead, she and Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos are planning to be in Allentown for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s Saturday rally to encourage the Latino vote.

A day before the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Harris-Walz campaign announced “historic efforts to reach Latino voters,” including a $3 million investment in Spanish-language radio, and community events in battleground states.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania ranks 10th in states with the most Latino-eligible voters, according to the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Institute. Yet, a sentiment of political abandonment continues to permeate a community big enough to sway the election.

Neither Colón-Zayas nor Ramos, who are of Puerto Rican descent, are new to promoting the Latino vote.

On Sunday, Colón-Zayas told the Emmy Awards audience: “To all the Latinas who are looking at me, keep believing, and vote — vote for your rights,” after becoming the first Latina to win a Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Emmy.

In 2020, Ramos invited people to the polls through his social media accounts and during interviews.

“Think about what this administration has or hasn’t done for OUR community. Is it enough?” Ramos told Remezcla during the Biden-Trump campaign that year. “Ask yourself that when going to the ballot box or mailing in to vote? Have they worked to make this country a safer and more equal opportunity place for you and your family?”

Despite representing a state where only 6.1% of the population is Latino, the Minnesota governor is familiar with the needs of the community, according to Minnesota State Rep. María Isa Peréz-Vega.

Peréz-Vega told NBC in August that Walz had worked with her to expand protections in a Minnesota program that caps insulin rates at $35 a month to people without legal immigration status who pay federal taxes.

The location of Saturday’s Lehigh Valley rally is not being disclosed due to security reasons, a spokesperson said Wednesday. But, people interested in attending can sign up for the RSVP form to receive the details of the event.

The event takes place on the same day JD Vance is scheduled to deliver remarks in Leesport, and a day before Donald Trump’s scheduled appearance at a Polish Catholic shrine in Bucks County.

Trump has also received support from Latino artists. Most recently, he mistakenly introduced reggaeton singer Nicky Jam as “Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She’s hot” when welcoming him onstage at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. The singer, who is male, was there to officially endorse Trump.