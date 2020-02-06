A man sought in the rape of a 41-year-old woman at LOVE Park last month was in custody Wednesday night, police said.
The woman was walking to work around 5:20 a.m. Jan. 25 when she was attacked from behind and knock to the ground. Nearby people heard her screams and called 911. Police officers responded and chased the man but he was able to escape.
Police released surveillance video and images of the suspect running away and the union that represents police officers offered a $5,000 award for information leading to an arrest in the case.
The suspect was in custody at the Special Victims Unit and charges were pending, a police spokesperson said late Wednesday night. His name was not released and no details of the arrest were available.