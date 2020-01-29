A 41-year-old woman walking to work Saturday morning was beaten and raped in LOVE Park, Philadelphia police said Tuesday.
Police released photographs of a suspect and warned the public to be vigilant when in the park formally known as John F. Kennedy Plaza.
Saturday’s attack took place about 5:20 a.m., shortly after the woman had gotten off the Market-Frankford Line at 15th Street and was walking to work, Special Victims Unit Capt. Mark Burgmann said.
The man attacked the woman from behind and beat her violently, then knocked her to the ground and raped her, Burgmann said. Witnesses who heard her screams called 911, he said.
Police officers chased the man to escalators leading to the concourse, where they tussled with him, but he jumped 20 feet down to the concourse level and got away.
Surveillance video shows the man falling before getting back on his feet and running up a flight of stairs. Police believe he may have been injured when he jumped to evade capture.
The suspect is about 6 foot 1, with dreadlocks. He wore a red, white, and blue coat with fur trim around the hood.
Tipsters are being asked to call 215-686-TIPS.