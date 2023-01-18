Lower Merion police ‘didn’t use sound tactics’ when they tased a driver after a traffic stop, chief says

A Lower Merion police officer should not have used a Taser against a woman who refused his order to get out of her car after a traffic stop earlier this month, department officials said.

The officer, whom police have not identified, “didn’t use sound tactics” when he reached for his Taser instead of using other methods to de-escalate the situation when the woman grew upset after he pulled her over for tailgating, officials said.

Police Superintendent Michael McGrath said the officer did not follow the department’s use-of-force policy and could face discipline. He will also be required to undergo fresh training, said McGrath, who is expected to release the findings of an internal probe at a township meeting Wednesday evening.

Chaine Jordan, 36, of Plymouth Meeting, was driving her Volvo sedan on Conshohocken State Road in Bala Cynwyd on Jan. 8 when the officer attempted to pull her over for tailgating a pickup truck, McGrath said. Jordan, who police said was driving with a suspended license, initially resisted the officer’s attempt to pull her over, but after “a short pursuit,” pulled into a parking lot. There, police said, she refused orders to get out of the vehicle or provide officers with her insurance paperwork and driver’s license.

Body-worn camera footage released by the department showed that Jordan continued to drive for two-and-a-half minutes after the officer turned on his overhead lights, and at one point, she passed the truck she had been driving behind. She eventually pulled into the parking lot of a Wawa at the intersection of Conshohocken State and Rockhill Roads, saying she didn’t feel safe stopping on the shoulder of the road.

The officer then approached the sedan with his gun drawn, sparking a tense confrontation with Jordan. The officer ordered her to get out of the car, told her she could be arrested for obstruction of justice and threatened to use a Taser against her. At one point, the officer is heard threatening to break the window.

Jordan was charged with fleeing an officer and resisting arrest, along with drug possession after officers found oxycodone found inside her vehicle after she was taken into custody.

The officer’s decision to use a Taser sparked criticism and calls for police accountability. In a statement, the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus called the incident “disturbing” and demanded more accountability for police use of force, along with a continuing push for diversity training for police departments and legislative reform.

In the statement, the legislators decried the officer’s treatment of Jordan, who is Black, and said, “This woman’s humanity and rights were disregarded. She was physically abused by these men and the system that has for years abused Black and brown folks across this commonwealth.”

Lower Merion police officials noted that the Volvo’s windows were tinted and said the officer who stopped Jordan likely could not see who was inside the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

“The officers have every reason to be concerned,” Capt. Gene Pasternak said. “There’s an unknown risk here. You have the pursuit, you have the noncompliance of the occupants, you have the inability to see into the car. These are all concerning, these are red flags. I would be in fear standing next to the car for any prolonged period of time.

“But as I said, better tactics could’ve improved these circumstances,” he added.

Jordan’s attorney, Nadeem Bezar, did not return a request for comment Wednesday. Previously, he has said his client initially didn’t know why she was being pulled over, and, seeing the officer approach her car with a gun drawn, went into a “flight or panic situation.” Bezar has also said the tactics used by the officer were overly aggressive.

» READ MORE: Lower Merion police tased a Black woman during a traffic stop, drawing controversy and calls for accountability

The officer did not properly sync his body camera to the system in his cruiser at the start of his shift, McGrath said, so the footage of the incident is incomplete. But body camera footage from another responding officer showed the first officer screaming at Jordan to lower her window and get out of the vehicle.

Jordan refused, at one point saying she was scared. The officer replied that he “didn’t care.” He threatened to break her window if she tried to roll it up.

At one point, the officer reached through the open window and opened the door of Jordan’s car. She continued to resist, saying she wouldn’t get out of the car until a supervisor arrived on the scene. The officer then used his Taser and forcibly pulled her out of the vehicle.

On the ground, it took three officers to handcuff Jordan and walk her to a nearby patrol vehicle.

McGrath said the department released the full video “not to be defensive or to cast a poor light on the driver, but to provide the public with full transparency.”

“We could’ve performed better and we should have,” he said.