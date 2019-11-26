A woman was fatally shot Monday inside a Lower Moreland Township home and a suspect was in custody, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.
Just before 5:30 p.m., township police responded to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Dale Road and found the victim inside the home. The woman, whose age or other identifying information were not released, was transported to Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health and pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
The District Attorney’s Office said a suspect was in custody and that the homicide appeared to be domestic-related.