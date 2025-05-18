Man, 47, fatally shot in Lower Providence Township on Saturday afternoon

A 47-year-old man is dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday afternoon near Ridge Pike and Crosskeys Road in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County.

Around 4:46 p.m., Lower Providence Township police responded to a call alerting authorities of a shooting. The man was found at the scene and transported to Einstein Hospital, according to a joint statement by Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Lower Providence Township Police Chief Michael Jackson.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after, and a suspect was taken into custody, according to the statement.

Authorities are not identifying the man until they’re able to notification the next of kin. A homicide investigation is ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Lower Providence Police Department at 610-539-5901 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.