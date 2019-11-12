A 17-year-old senior at Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor died in a fall while hiking in the north-central Pennsylvania, officials said Monday.
Luke DePiano was hiking early Sunday in Worlds End State Park, in Sullivan County, when he suffered fatal injuries from a fall, officials said.
The Pennsylvania State Police said his death appeared to be accidental but that its investigation was ongoing.
“The Archbishop Carroll community mourns the sudden passing of one of our own beloved seniors, Luke DePiano ’20,” the school said in a statement posted on social media on Monday.
There will be a prayer service Tuesday evening in the school’s auditorium for DePiano and his family, the school said.
CBS3 reported that DePiano played for Carroll’s lacrosse team.