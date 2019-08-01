Police called to conduct a wellness check just after 10:10 a.m. Wednesday at Madiraca’s residence in the 900 block of Bobwood Avenue found her on the floor and Divetro on a bed. Both appeared to have stab wounds. Madiraca was pronounced dead at the scene and Divetro was taken to a nearby hospital where he was still being treated on Thursday. When he’s released from the hospital he will be taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility.