“A lot of folks don’t realize the foundations that people lay, that result in their being able to live a different life. This is the reason we do the work we do, so that 10, 15 years from now when folks come home and there are jobs and housing and social services, they will take it for granted this is what reentry is supposed to look like. But to get to that point, people have to fight and struggle and be broke, and Malik did all of those things.”