Malik Aziz, who was in his youth a gang member, drug dealer and then prisoner, but spent the balance of his life fighting against violence in Philadelphia and blazed the path for a generation of formerly incarcerated civic leaders, died on Sept. 3 of kidney failure. He was 66.
Aziz became a founder of grassroots anti-violence organizations, a political insider who ran the city’s re-entry office, a squasher of innumerable beefs, and a convener who rallied grassroots activists, politicians, and celebrities, to unite against violence and for social justice.
“He conceived how to get formerly incarcerated people to play a role in electoral politics,” said Bill Cobb, a community organizer who counted Aziz as a mentor.
He said the memory of meeting Aziz remains vivid: 1993, in the yard at the State Correctional Institution Camp Hill. “I’m 23 years old, and I’m in the yard with six other men, conspiring to stab some other man.” Aziz put a stop to it. “He saved my life. He showed me a different path, and everything I do that’s benevolent was because of his benevolence.”
Aziz grew up Marvin James Bing Jr. in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section, where he completed high school and won college basketball scholarships — but found selling crack easier and more lucrative, he later explained to reporters. He racked up more than 10 arrests before a three-to-six-year state prison term set him on a new path.
Aziz, who changed his name after converting to Islam, tried to create a sense of civility in prison, organizing caroling and gift-exchanges for the holidays, and co-founding a group called Ex-Offenders Inc., for inmates committed to self-transformation. He also began writing to then-City Councilmember John Street, pitching him on re-entry programs.
He was released for the last time in 1995, determined to make good — and make an impact, at a time when Pennsylvania barred felons from voting for five years after release from prison.
He campaigned for Street’s mayoral run, then helmed the Mayor’s Office of Re-entry Services. In 2000, he successfully fought to restore the vote for those with felony convictions.
“Malik understood that if you can’t show a person a way to live, the chance to recidivate becomes much higher,” said Street’s son, state Sen. Sharif Street, who came up in North Philadelphia politics alongside Aziz and saw how he reached young men with humor and compassion. “He understood that part of what people were fighting in low-income communities was hopelessness.”
In response, Aziz organized anti-violence car caravans and marches and then, after deaths occurred anyway, joined vigils. In 2002, aiming to bind the city’s assorted grassroots programs into a coherent movement, he helped launch the coalition Men United for a Better Philadelphia, which dispatched outreach to high-violence corners with offers of jobs, counseling, and mentorship.
Aziz was known for taking his work to the street, to settle gang wars right there on the corner, said Bilal Quayyum, who helped found Men United and now runs the Father’s Day Rally Committee.
“He would get the groups together that were fighting, and convince them that it wasn’t in their best interest or the community’s interest, and because he had real street cred, they would listen to him.”
An Inquirer profile once described Aziz as a “menacing figure,” about the shape and size of a refrigerator with an intimidating gaze.
His older son, Marvin Bing — who grew up in foster care and group homes while his father was in prison — said that was just tough love.
Despite his difficult childhood, Bing, 37, now a New York-based organizer, is grateful for the lessons his father offered.
“Turning my anger and my pain into a fight for my community, that was the best thing he could have ever given me.”
Over the years, Aziz offered a lifeline for hundreds of people coming home from prison, like Jondhi Harrell, who now runs the nonprofit Center for Returning Citizens.
“A lot of folks don’t realize the foundations that people lay, that result in their being able to live a different life. This is the reason we do the work we do, so that 10, 15 years from now when folks come home and there are jobs and housing and social services, they will take it for granted this is what reentry is supposed to look like. But to get to that point, people have to fight and struggle and be broke, and Malik did all of those things.”
In recent years, Aziz was wheelchair bound — and watched with despair this year as the city’s murder rate spiked. “It was like nothing he did mattered,” Cobb said.
But it did, he added. Not long ago, “They got him out of his deathbed to finally repair some of this gun violence — when they saw him out there, they squashed it immediately.”