Stores are open around the Philadelphia area for Black Friday shopping. So how much time do you have left? Here’s a rundown of closing times for major malls and retailers.

King of Prussia Mall: 10 p.m.

Cherry Hill Mall: 10 p.m.

Fashion District: 10 p.m.

Willow Grove Park Mall: 10 p.m.

Plymouth Meeting Mall: 10 p.m.

Boscov’s: 10 p.m.

Macy’s: 10 p.m.

Best Buy: 10 p.m.

Target: 10 p.m.

Kohls: Midnight

JCPenney: 10 p.m.

Costco: 8:30 p.m.

BJs: 10 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond: 10 p.m.

Dicks Sporting Goods: 10 p.m.

Century21: 9 p.m.

Nordstrom: 10 p.m.

Nordstrom Rack: 9 p.m. Center City, 10 p.m. Cherry Hill

Apple: Closing times vary. Check with the store.

Walmart: 11 p.m. or midnight depending on the store. Some Walmart Supercenters are open 24 hours.

Burlington Coat Factory: 10:30 p.m. at Center City Fashion District store; 11 p.m. all other locations.

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls: 8 p.m. Center City; 10 p.m. other locations.

Home Depot: 10 p.m.

Loews Home Improvment: 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on location. Check with store.

