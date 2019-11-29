Stores are open around the Philadelphia area for Black Friday shopping. So how much time do you have left? Here’s a rundown of closing times for major malls and retailers.
King of Prussia Mall: 10 p.m.
Cherry Hill Mall: 10 p.m.
Fashion District: 10 p.m.
Willow Grove Park Mall: 10 p.m.
Plymouth Meeting Mall: 10 p.m.
Boscov’s: 10 p.m.
Macy’s: 10 p.m.
Best Buy: 10 p.m.
Target: 10 p.m.
Kohls: Midnight
JCPenney: 10 p.m.
Costco: 8:30 p.m.
BJs: 10 p.m.
Bed Bath and Beyond: 10 p.m.
Dicks Sporting Goods: 10 p.m.
Century21: 9 p.m.
Nordstrom: 10 p.m.
Nordstrom Rack: 9 p.m. Center City, 10 p.m. Cherry Hill
Apple: Closing times vary. Check with the store.
Walmart: 11 p.m. or midnight depending on the store. Some Walmart Supercenters are open 24 hours.
Burlington Coat Factory: 10:30 p.m. at Center City Fashion District store; 11 p.m. all other locations.
T.J. Maxx and Marshalls: 8 p.m. Center City; 10 p.m. other locations.
Home Depot: 10 p.m.
Loews Home Improvment: 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on location. Check with store.
