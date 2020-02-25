One man was killed and second critically wounded in a shooting Monday night on a West Philadelphia street, police said.
Police were looking for two men who were captured on surveillance video approaching the two victims before gunfire erupted about 10:20 p.m. at South 52nd and Sansom streets.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that at least seven shots were fired and it appeared the victims had been targeted.
Arriving officers took both men to Penn Presbyterian where one of them, Brent Swearingen, 39, of the 6100 block of Webster Street, died after suffering gunshot wounds to the the chest and leg, police said.
The other victim, a 31-year-old man, was reported in extremely critical condition after being shot in the chest.
Investigators have not disclosed if they have established a possible motive in the shooting.
The slaying brought to 55 the number of homicides reported in the city this year, compared to 43 the same time last year.