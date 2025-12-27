SEPTA officials: Man fatally struck by Trenton line train

A man died after being hit by a Trenton line train Saturday afternoon, SEPTA officials said.

The Regional Rail train was traveling inbound about 12:30 p.m. when it struck the “trespasser” between the Croydon and Bristol stations, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

Service along the line was suspended for about three hours, and operations resumed about 3:40 p.m.

No additional information about the crash, including the man’s name or age, was immediately available Saturday evening.