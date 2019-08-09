A man was critically wounded in a shooting late Friday afternoon in the city’s Kensington section, police said.
Just after 5:40 p.m., the man, described as in his 30s, was shot in the abdomen in the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue. Police took the man, whom they did not identify, to Temple University Hospital.
The shooter, described as a male wearing a white and red baseball cap, green shirt, blue shorts, and black sneakers, fled south on Jasper Street from Allegheny Avenue in a white Nissan with tinted windows, police said.