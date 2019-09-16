A man was fatally wounded in a double shooting Monday afternoon in Trenton, police said.
Police were responded to a report of a shooting around noon at the Liberty Laundramat in the 200 block of Chambers Street, said Trenton Police Capt. Stephen Varn.
Trenton EMS personnel transported a gunshot victim found at the scene to St. Francis Medical Center, Varn said. The victim was pronounced dead at short time later.
The man was identified as Geovahnie Fanfan, 21, of Trenton, said Casey DeBlasio, spokesperson for the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Officer.
A second man wounded in the shooting was taken by private vehicle to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.
The case was being investigated by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton police, DeBlasio said.