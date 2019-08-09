A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night during a home invasion in the city’s Rhawnhurst section, police said.
The shooting was reported just before 8:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Stanwood Street, police said.
Police and medics arrived to find the victim unresponsive in his second-floor rear bedroom with two gunshot wounds to his chest area, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police carried him down to the medic unit, which took him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 8:37 p.m.
Nothing was taken from the house, Small said.
The victim’s mother said two males forced their way through the front door and advanced straight to the bedroom and shot her son before running back out. At least one neighborhood witness said the shooters jumped into an awaiting silver-colored minivan with New Jersey tags and a loud muffler. The minivan fled the scene north on Loretto Avenue.
Small said the neighborhood was considered quiet because police are rarely called there.