A 27-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a parked minivan Wednesday night in the city’s East Frankford section, police said.
Around 10 p.m., police were called to the 5100 block of Tulip Street where they found the victim in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds to his head, neck, and torso, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police took him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:37 p.m.
A 25-year-old woman who described herself as the man’s girlfriend was sitting in the front passenger seat of the minivan, which was parked with the engine still running outside his home when he was shot, Small said.
Police found five spent shell casing near to the driver-side door, Small said. Two possible suspects were last seen running south on Tulip.