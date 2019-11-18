Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in Collingswood, officials said Monday.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Collingswood police officers responding to a call for an injured man about 10:20 p.m. Sunday found Jose Morel suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the lobby of an apartment building on Newton Lake.
Morel, of Collingswood, was taken to Cooper University Hospital where, he was pronounced dead about 11 p.m.
Investigators did not release any information about the circumstances of the shooting.
The slaying apparently is the first in Collingswood since 2017, when two women were killed and a third wounded in a stabbing. A Burlington County man earlier this year was sentenced to 47 years in prison in that attack.
Anyone with information in the fatal shooting is asked to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matthew Barber at (856) 225-5166 or send an email to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.