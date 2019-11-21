A 40-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday night in West Philadelphia in what may have been an argument over a woman, police said.
Just before 7:20 p.m., police responded to what was initially reported as a shooting in the 300 block of South 54th Street, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police found the man lying on the sidewalk bleeding from a chest wound and took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m.
Police were told that the victim was involved in an argument inside a corner store that eventually moved outside. The argument may have been over a woman, and she was being questioned by homicide detectives, Small said.
Police were checking surveillance cameras in the area. There was no immediate description of a suspect.