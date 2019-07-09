Margaret “Marge” Tartaglione, a political power in Philadelphia for four decades and onetime chairwoman of the City Commissioners, died Tuesday morning. She was 86.
Former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, chairman of the Democratic City Committee, confirmed her death.
As longtime chairwoman of the 62nd Ward in Northeast Philadelphia and head of the city agency that oversaw local elections, Tartaglione held considerable sway. In a town known for political eccentricities, a visit to the ward meetings she held in the basement of her Oxford Circle home was a singular and sometimes nerve-racking experience.
Brady called Marge Tartaglione as an “old-school politician" and described her ward meetings as events not to be missed. Though out of office for nearly a decade, Tartaglione was still a ward leader at the time of her death.
“She was a warrior,” Brady said. “She spoke her mind. She fought for all her constituents, all her committee people… she was a major fighter.”
Tartaglione was also the matriarch of a political family that includes daughters state Sen. Christine “Tina” Tartaglione and Renee Tartaglione, who served as chief of staff of her mother’s city commissioner office before she was forced out following a city ethics board investigation, and ultimately imprisoned on federal fraud and theft convictions.
When he last saw her, during the May 21 primary election, Tartaglione looked like she had lost some weight, Brady said. He said she had more recently been moved to hospice care.
“She had a lot of health issues," the Democratic leader said. "She always fought back. This one I guess she couldn’t fight back.”
Frank DiCicco, a former city councilman, recalled Tartaglione making candidates sing in front of her ward committee members before considering them for an endorsement. DiCicco said he sung “I had a dream,” a song he grew up harmonizing with friends on South Philadelphia street corners.
He also recalled Jim Kenney, then a candidate for council and now mayor, trying to get out of the task but failing. “He sung some Irish song,” DiCicco said. “But he wasn’t happy about it.”
It was worth it, DiCicco said, because Tartaglione was always true to her word. “If she told you she was with you, she was always there,” he said.
Tartaglione was defeated in a tough reelection campaign for city commissioner in 2011. Disgusted as her political career went south, she told reporters at a public meeting during the race that she was done talking to them.
“Put down anything you want, I don’t care,” she said. “I service people. I do my job.”
She won her first citywide election as commissioner in 1975 on Mayor Frank L. Rizzo’s ticket, as he was seeking to consolidate control of the Democratic Party in Philadelphia.
Lisa Deeley, the current chairwoman of the City Commissioners, called Tartaglione a “larger-than-life individual who left her mark” on the office and the city while opening doors for women in local politics.
“The chairwoman made members of the Old Boys Club stand up and take notice, and if they crossed her, she would let them know, persistently,” Deeley said.
Tim Dowling, now the chief deputy commissioner, said Tartaglione gave him his start with the agency in 1987 and served as a mentor to him and many other employees, showing a “huge heart” along with her well-known brash side.
“She was a tough, straightforward woman who pulled no punches and always demanded the best of people,” Dowling said.
City Councilman Mark Squilla’s district included part of Tartaglione’s ward when he first ran for office in 2011. He vividly remembers attending one of her ward meetings.
“It was in the basement there, full of smoke, a bunch of her committee people there,” he said. “It was like a bar there. It was pretty tight. You had like a couch, a TV and behind that was a little bar area, sitting area, and it was pretty dark.”
Tartaglione was drinking beer, he said. She and the committee people mostly asked about city services, not bigger political issues.
“Their main concerns were quality-of-life type issues and if their committee people would call, would you be able to jump on it, whether it was a pothole or a streetlight,” Squilla said. “It didn’t seem like they were that concerned with specific policy.”
State Rep. Mike Driscoll (D, Phila.) said he once took a risk at one of Tartaglione’s ward meetings by bringing his friend Bill Green IV, who at the time was running for City Council.
Tartaglione, an acolyte of Rizzo, was not a fan of the candidate’s father, former Mayor Bill Green III, who had campaigned on reforming the city following the Rizzo administration.
The younger Green got a frosty reception.
“She said, ‘Don’t think your royalty in our house,’” Driscoll recalled. “I think it helped him realize that if you’re going to be a candidate, you’re fair game.”
And in the end, Tartaglione ended up warming to Green.
“She actually wound up dancing with him in the basement of Finnegan’s Wake,” he said, “at one of her fundraisers.”
Driscoll first met the future city commissioner because he went to grade school with her daughter, state Sen. Tina Tartaglione (D, Phila.).
“I knew her as ‘Mrs. Tartaglione’ first,” Driscoll said. “We knew her as a tough mother and obviously as a tough politician.”
This is developing story. Check back for updates.