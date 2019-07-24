A 21-year-old Willingboro Township man was indicted on charges of felony murder and related offenses in the fatal shooting of a Lindenwold woman during a meeting arranged online, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Wednesday.
Marvin A. Coleman Jr. allegedly shot 21-year-old Maribely Lopez through an opening in the driver-side window of her Ford Focus outside a vacant home on Medley Lane in Willingboro in March.
Coffina said Lopez wanted to sell a used phone and agreed to meet with Coleman through the OfferUp marketplace app. Police were called to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. March 7 and found Lopez shot in the head with her car’s engine still running. The phone was inside the car.
Lopez was shot around 11 p.m. the night before, Coffina said. The indictment was returned Tuesday and signed by Coffina, who did not offer a motive for the shooting.