A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a double shooting last month in Camden, authorities said Monday.
Marquese Holmes of Camden was arrested Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force-Camden Division and was being held at the Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing, authorities said.
Holmes was charged with the fatal shooting of Quinton Norman, 30, of Camden, on April 9 in the 700 block of Mount Vernon Street. A woman was injured in the shooting.