A 60-year-old Cheltenham man allegedly fired a shotgun at a vehicle — causing a minor injury to a girl inside — because of an argument over speeding, police said Friday.
Martin Pollock was charged with criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses. Cheltenham police said he fire the shotgun at the passing vehicle Monday evening in the 7900 block of Jenkintown Road. The driver of the vehicle told police he was driving south on Jenkintown Road, approaching Ashbourne Road, when he heard a loud bang and the sound of something striking his vehicle.
“The victim noticed a male that he had a previous verbal altercation with about speeding standing near a tree in the 7900 block of Jenkintown, just prior to the loud noise,” the police said in a statement. The driver’s daughter “was struck in the right leg by an object that did not break the skin,” police said.
Pollock was arrested afterward and was being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.
6ABC reported that the 3-year-old girl was hit by a pellet that left a red welt on her right thigh. Pollock allegedly targeted the 36-year-old father’s Jeep for supposedly driving too fast in front of his house, 6ABC reported.